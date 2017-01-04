AC In The AM: How The Dolphins Can Win This Game

# # #
There are so many different factors that will come into play on Sunday in Pittsburgh if the Dolphins hope to pull off the upset, but recent history and common sense tells us that two things stand out above all else.
Got to get to the quarterback on defense. Got to run the ball effectively on offense.
That breaks it down in its simplest terms. If the Dolphins do both well, their chances improve significantly. They stumble in one or both of those areas and, well, it could be a very long afternoon.
Let’s take a closer look and you’ll see what I mean.
THE PASS RUSH: The statistics speak loudest and they are impossible to ignore. The Dolphins usually win when they get their sacks and lose when they don’t. It has become the barometer for this defense and clearly the best way to make up for all those injuries at linebacker and in the secondary.
In 10 victories this season, the Dolphins have produced 27 sacks and at least one each game. In six losses, they have gotten only six sacks and none over the past three defeats. Think the pass rush will be important Sunday in Pittsburgh? You bet it will.
Now zoom in on Cam Wake. He has 11 ½ sacks in those 10 victories. He has none in the six losses. You see a trend here?
“As we go so goes this defense,” said defensive tackle
We have known all season that the strength of this defense is its defensive line. You line up Cam Wake along with
The challenge on Sunday for this pass rush is Ben Roethlisberger. While he is dangerous, and has an impressive ability to avoid pressure, he is usually not a two-step and throw type of passer like Tom Brady was so much of the game last Sunday. Roethlisberger often takes his time, surveys the field and goes through a variety of progressions.
What this means is that the defensive line will have an opportunity to be a factor. How they respond to that opportunity – as has been the case all season -- could very well be the deciding factor in this game, certainly the key to the defense slowing down such a potent Steelers attack.
RUN THE BALL: Just as the pass rush has served as a barometer for this defense so has the ground game for the offense. In so many ways, it has become the identity of this offense.
You know what the weather is going to be like on an early January Sunday in Pittsburgh. You know how important it is to keep that multi-faceted Steelers offense off the field. You know how much
It’s got to transfer to the playoffs. The Dolphins can’t get into a scoring fest. They must control the ball, overcome the weather, give its injury-riddled defense some long breaks and generally do what they did the first time these two teams met when Jay Ajayi put up 204 yards against a pretty good Steelers defense.
You can come up with all sorts of paths to victory on Sunday. But the clearest path, at least on offense, is undeniably with the ball tucked under Ajayi’s arms. Sure, the Dolphins passing game can cause problems. It has in most every game this season. But think how much more productive it has been when Ajayi dictates the tempo and attracts so much of the attention of opposing defenses.
The numbers, like for the pass rush, don’t lie. In the six losses – keep in mind he didn’t play against Seattle – Ajayi combined for just 289 yards and one touchdown, never gaining more than 61 yards. In the 10 victories, he combined for 981 yards and seven touchdowns including those three 200-yard plus games and one 100-yard plus game.
“I know how important it is for me to get going,” Ajayi says.
Remember the first meeting with the Steelers? Ajayi carried the ball 25 times. He scored two touchdowns. He was most dominant in the fourth quarter. There was nothing fancy about it. It proved to be the first of six straight victories. Can he do it again? Against that defense? At their place? That’s part of the intrigue of this Sunday’s game.
Rush the passer. Run the ball. Not very complicated, but they could very well be the difference in this joy ride of a season continuing for yet another week.
