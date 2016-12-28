AC In The AM: Last Two Drafts A Key To This Team

# # #
As we evaluate the roster the Dolphins have assembled, as we search for all the reasons behind a dramatic in-season turnaround that has produced a spot in the playoffs, one thing rapidly becomes apparent.
This team is now drafting very well.
There is no better evidence of this than the last two drafts. The starting lineup the Dolphins fielded last Saturday in Buffalo and could field this Sunday against New England consisted of seven players from the past two drafts, assuming you include nickel back
We don’t need to document the draft day struggles this franchise had over the past few decades. The won-loss record tells you everything you need to know. But we’ve been talking all season about how this team is different and there is no clearer barometer of that than a group of young players starting so early in their careers and making up such an essential part of this team.
To talk to some of these players, this is the way they had planned it all along.
“We got together as a group when we were drafted,” said second-year defensive tackle
Certainly, credit should go to Mike Tannenbaum, the team’s Vice President of Football Operations over these past two seasons, and General Manager Chris Grier, who has held his post only one year but certainly had a major influence on the previous draft. They, along with their staffs, were the decision-makers. The coaching staff did the rest and that can’t be overstated either.
Check out the names. Evaluate what they have done. Analyze their progress. You’ll quickly come to the same conclusion I have: These were two very productive drafts.
First, 2015: Five players from this draft, including McCain, started against the Bills. This is a close-knit group. Three of the five roomed together last year. McCain echoed what Phillips said. “We wanted to be a part of something special.”
A closer look reveals they are well on their way:
• Wide receiver
• Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (2nd round): A major contributor in so many ways and somewhat of a surprise since he was first considered more of a long-term project. But Phillips earned a starting spot on the defensive line in training camp and has put together a very promising season, not to mention a couple of blocked kicks on special teams. He has off-the-charts potential and while some wondered on draft day whether he was too much of a reach in the second round, those concerns have now subsided. The young man can flat out play.
• Cornerback Bobby McCain (3rd round): He was drafted to give the Dolphins a tough, reliable nickel back that was quick enough to stay with some of the league’s top slot receivers. Mission accomplished for Bobby McCain. While he did some nice things as a rookie, he is playing with much more consistency this season and seems to have solidified an important area of this team.
• Running back
• Cornerback
Now, 2016:
• Offensive guard
• Cornerback
All eight of the 2016 draft picks are still on the team, but three others in particular have also contributed in a variety of ways this season: running back
But that’s for another time. The focus now is finishing strong Sunday against the Patriots and then in the playoffs and that means continuing to get important performances from the past two draft classes. Usually it take a while to evaluate a draft, sometimes years. But with these two drafts, the Dolphins already know. And that has so much to do with the success of this year’s team.
# # #
(On Friday, AC in the AM takes a look at Sunday’s game against New England.)