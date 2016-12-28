Up Next
AC In The AM: Last Two Drafts A Key To This Team

Posted 29 minutes ago

Andy Cohen Columnist

Almost one third of the starting lineup last Saturday in Buffalo comprised of players selected in the 2015 and 2016 drafts.

(Andy Cohen In the Morning – AC in the AM – will appear on Dolphins.com every Monday through Friday through training camp and the regular season. The columns will be posted at 6 a.m. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter at @acohenfins).

# # #

As we evaluate the roster the Dolphins have assembled, as we search for all the reasons behind a dramatic in-season turnaround that has produced a spot in the playoffs, one thing rapidly becomes apparent.

This team is now drafting very well.

There is no better evidence of this than the last two drafts. The starting lineup the Dolphins fielded last Saturday in Buffalo and could field this Sunday against New England consisted of seven players from the past two drafts, assuming you include nickel back Bobby McCain in that equation, and you should. That’s just about one third of the starting lineup. That’s impressive!

We don’t need to document the draft day struggles this franchise had over the past few decades. The won-loss record tells you everything you need to know. But we’ve been talking all season about how this team is different and there is no clearer barometer of that than a group of young players starting so early in their careers and making up such an essential part of this team.

To talk to some of these players, this is the way they had planned it all along.

“We got together as a group when we were drafted,” said second-year defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. “We devoted ourselves to helping change this franchise. We wanted it to start with us.”

Certainly, credit should go to Mike Tannenbaum, the team’s Vice President of Football Operations over these past two seasons, and General Manager Chris Grier, who has held his post only one year but certainly had a major influence on the previous draft. They, along with their staffs, were the decision-makers. The coaching staff did the rest and that can’t be overstated either.

Check out the names. Evaluate what they have done. Analyze their progress. You’ll quickly come to the same conclusion I have: These were two very productive drafts.

First, 2015: Five players from this draft, including McCain, started against the Bills. This is a close-knit group. Three of the five roomed together last year. McCain echoed what Phillips said. “We wanted to be a part of something special.”

A closer look reveals they are well on their way:

• Wide receiver DeVante Parker (1st round): Injuries have slowed his progress, but Parker heads into the season finale healthier than he has been in a while and clearly maturing as an important part of this passing attack. He is firmly entrenched in the starting lineup along with Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills and had a big touchdown last Saturday in Buffalo. Still possesses a huge upside.

• Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (2nd round): A major contributor in so many ways and somewhat of a surprise since he was first considered more of a long-term project. But Phillips earned a starting spot on the defensive line in training camp and has put together a very promising season, not to mention a couple of blocked kicks on special teams. He has off-the-charts potential and while some wondered on draft day whether he was too much of a reach in the second round, those concerns have now subsided. The young man can flat out play.

• Cornerback Bobby McCain (3rd round): He was drafted to give the Dolphins a tough, reliable nickel back that was quick enough to stay with some of the league’s top slot receivers. Mission accomplished for Bobby McCain. While he did some nice things as a rookie, he is playing with much more consistency this season and seems to have solidified an important area of this team.

• Running back Jay Ajayi (5th round): This was a draft steal of enormous proportions given the impact Ajayi has had on this team and the numbers he has generated. We weren’t sure a season ago after the injuries and only a few memorable moments. But this season has confirmed everything we had hoped about Ajayi. He is productive and has stayed healthy. At such a young age (23), there is no slowing him down anytime soon.

• Cornerback Tony Lippett (5th round): Clearly one of the major surprises of this team. Injuries forced Lippett into the starting lineup and he has responded with a team high four interceptions and a season that clearly showed he is successfully making the transition from wide receiver. Sure, his game still needs refining. But the early signs are very positive.

Now, 2016:

• Offensive guard Laremy Tunsil (1st round): We thought the Dolphins were fortunate on draft night and now we know they were fortunate. Tunsil has been everything the team hoped he would be. Foremost, he has moved to a new position (left guard) and responded with a very efficient season. Best we can tell he has only given up one sack. The future is bright with the prospect of Tunsil moving to left tackle. But right now he is awfully good at guard

• Cornerback Xavien Howard (2nd round): A couple of knee injuries temporarily put a halt to his rookie season, but Howard has battled back and is now not only healthy but playing at a high level, especially for someone with such limited experience. He appears to be every bit as good as the Dolphins hoped he would be and, if things break right, could team with Lippett in the secondary for quite a while.

All eight of the 2016 draft picks are still on the team, but three others in particular have also contributed in a variety of ways this season: running back Kenyan Drake (3rd round), wide receiver Leonte Carroo (3rd round) and return specialist Jakeem Grant (6th round). All have a real chance to be even greater factors next season.

But that’s for another time. The focus now is finishing strong Sunday against the Patriots and then in the playoffs and that means continuing to get important performances from the past two draft classes. Usually it take a while to evaluate a draft, sometimes years. But with these two drafts, the Dolphins already know. And that has so much to do with the success of this year’s team.

# # #

(On Friday, AC in the AM takes a look at Sunday’s game against New England.)

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed by our columnists and bloggers represent those of individual writers, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions, policies or desires of the Miami Dolphins organization, front office, coaches and executives. Writers' views are formulated independently from any inside information and/or conversation with Dolphins officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.

