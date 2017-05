AC In The AM: Opening The Mailbag

Raekwon McMillan

Charles Harris

(Andy Cohen In the Morning – AC in the AM – will appear on Dolphins.com during the offseason as events warrant. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter at @acohenfins) # # #AC: Absolutely. I’ve always believed it takes three years to properly evaluate the impact of a draft. For instance, three years ago the 2014 draft produced right tackle Ja’Wuan James and wide receiveras the first two picks. My conclusion there is the Dolphins did very well, a full-time starter at right tackle and one of the most talented receivers in the history of this franchise. But this year? We’ll just have to see how it unfolds. I do, however, like that they filled many of their most pressing needs.# # #AC: Sure, I would liked to have seen the Dolphins bring in a young safety to compete for the spot opposite. But you simply can’t do everything in one draft. The team did bring in a pair of veteran safeties in free agency –and-- and that certainly gave them the flexibility to concentrate on other areas in the draft. With McDonald suspended for the first eight games, Allen is expected to compete againstfor that starting job.# # #AC: Don’t think so. The Dolphins are committed to the 4-3 and new Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke shares in that philosophy.# # #AC: I agree with you on the plan. It is refreshing to see. As for the defensive tackles, since they selected two in the draft I imagine they will each get a long look. Their performance will dictate whether the team searches for other options.# # #AC: Because the Dolphins have a quarterback inwho is better than Kaepernick.# # #AC: Just the unknowns. How many players in this draft class will provide immediate impacts? Is there enough depth in the secondary? Who’s going to step up at offensive guard? Did the Dolphins do enough this offseason to improve the rushing defense? All of this will be sorted out in training camp, but until there are answers, you just don’t know for sure.# # #AC: No, not at all. If you study the statistics Taylor compiled during his remarkable career, if you focus on some of the biggest plays, it is clear that he accomplished many things that no other defensive linemen in this league has accomplished. He was truly a special player with special gifts and I believe the Hall of Fame Committee realized that early on in the evaluation process. JT deserves exactly what he got!# # #AC: First, I really like the fact there are four prime time games. This team earned that recognition with its performance a season ago. Having said that, it’s not when they play it’s more about who they play and this schedule is filled with some imposing challenges. I see why it is rated among the toughest in the league. At least this year they don’t have to open with road games at Seattle and New England.# # #AC: Wide receiveron offense and defensive tackleon defense. Both are entering their third seasons, Parker the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft and Phillips the No. 2 pick. Both have underachieved in their first two seasons for a variety of reasons. Both have shown signs of impressive talent. Now it is time for both players to put it all together and become key contributors on this team.# # #AC: McDonald was a smart pick-up by the Dolphins because he potentially brings a lot to this team. You look at his career and there is plenty of evidence he can challenge for a starting job here. It’s just unfortunate we have wait eight games to see what he is capable of doing.# # #AC: Most definitely. I am told there was no better run-stuffing linebacker in the draft than McMillan and he certainly has the college resume to back that up. You don’t lead Ohio State in tackles two years in a row and you aren’t selected team captain for both of those years unless you bring something special. He is exactly what this defense needed, and I believe he’ll get every chance to earn a starting spot as a rookie.# # #AC: A healthy safety Reshad Jones. His loss last season was felt in just about every game. He is among the most proficient playmakers on this defense and one of the best run-defenders. Having him back is huge for the entire team. Yes, I’m looking forward to seeing some of the rookies and free agent signings. But it is Jones that, I believe, will lead the way.# # #AC: Uh, I wouldn’t discount 2017 just yet. I thoroughly expect this team to contend for the playoffs once again. But with so many young players on this team, I understand your point.# # #AC: Yes, get to know Cam Wake and don’t let him out of your sight.