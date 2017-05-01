Up Next
AC In The AM: Opening The Mailbag

Posted 18 minutes ago

Andy Cohen Columnist

With the draft now complete and with the training camp roster just about finalized, it’s time to answer your questions – and we promise no sidestepping or backpedaling.

(Andy Cohen In the Morning – AC in the AM – will appear on Dolphins.com during the offseason as events warrant. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter at @acohenfins).

# # #

Q. Andy, is too early to form any conclusions on this draft? @peterramos22 

AC: Absolutely. I’ve always believed it takes three years to properly evaluate the impact of a draft. For instance, three years ago the 2014 draft produced right tackle Ja’Wuan James and wide receiver Jarvis Landry as the first two picks. My conclusion there is the Dolphins did very well, a full-time starter at right tackle and one of the most talented receivers in the history of this franchise. But this year? We’ll just have to see how it unfolds. I do, however, like that they filled many of their most pressing needs. 

# # #

Q. I know I’m probably being a little picky, Andy, but does it bother you that the Dolphins did not draft a safety? @pablorodman 

AC: Sure, I would liked to have seen the Dolphins bring in a young safety to compete for the spot opposite Reshad Jones. But you simply can’t do everything in one draft. The team did bring in a pair of veteran safeties in free agency – Nate Allen and T.J. McDonald -- and that certainly gave them the flexibility to concentrate on other areas in the draft. With McDonald suspended for the first eight games, Allen is expected to compete against Michael Thomas for that starting job.

# # #

Q. Any possibility we go with a 3-4 defense? @Owlizee 

AC: Don’t think so. The Dolphins are committed to the 4-3 and new Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke shares in that philosophy. 

# # #

Q. For the first time I see a plan, build for long term. Are they still thin at DT? Veteran add before camp or cuts to 53? @jccdixon33 

AC: I agree with you on the plan. It is refreshing to see. As for the defensive tackles, since they selected two in the draft I imagine they will each get a long look. Their performance will dictate whether the team searches for other options. 

# # #

Q. Why haven’t the Dolphins pursued Kaepernick? @Callen410

AC: Because the Dolphins have a quarterback in Ryan Tannehill who is better than Kaepernick. 

# # #

Q. What are your biggest concerns at this precise moment? @bobbyl16

AC: Just the unknowns. How many players in this draft class will provide immediate impacts? Is there enough depth in the secondary? Who’s going to step up at offensive guard? Did the Dolphins do enough this offseason to improve the rushing defense? All of this will be sorted out in training camp, but until there are answers, you just don’t know for sure. 

# # #

Q. Andy, I’m planning to attend the Jason Taylor Hall of Fame ceremony. I was wondering if you were surprised he made it in his first year? @larryrocker88 

AC: No, not at all. If you study the statistics Taylor compiled during his remarkable career, if you focus on some of the biggest plays, it is clear that he accomplished many things that no other defensive linemen in this league has accomplished. He was truly a special player with special gifts and I believe the Hall of Fame Committee realized that early on in the evaluation process. JT deserves exactly what he got! 

# # #

Q. Your thoughts on this year’s schedule? @ribeye987

AC: First, I really like the fact there are four prime time games. This team earned that recognition with its performance a season ago. Having said that, it’s not when they play it’s more about who they play and this schedule is filled with some imposing challenges. I see why it is rated among the toughest in the league. At least this year they don’t have to open with road games at Seattle and New England.

# # #

Q. Andy, give me two players who really need to step up this season. @cindymiamigirl12

AC: Wide receiver DeVante Parker on offense and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on defense. Both are entering their third seasons, Parker the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft and Phillips the No. 2 pick. Both have underachieved in their first two seasons for a variety of reasons. Both have shown signs of impressive talent. Now it is time for both players to put it all together and become key contributors on this team. 

# # #

Q. How does Miami view T.J. McDonald? Obviously he has the suspension, but do they view him a starter-capable player upon his return? @KevinMD4 

AC: McDonald was a smart pick-up by the Dolphins because he potentially brings a lot to this team. You look at his career and there is plenty of evidence he can challenge for a starting job here. It’s just unfortunate we have wait eight games to see what he is capable of doing. 

# # #

Q. I’m a big Ohio State fan so I know plenty about linebacker Raekwon McMillan and I think he could be the answer to our run defense problems. Do you share in that belief? @victoralmas1 

AC: Most definitely. I am told there was no better run-stuffing linebacker in the draft than McMillan and he certainly has the college resume to back that up. You don’t lead Ohio State in tackles two years in a row and you aren’t selected team captain for both of those years unless you bring something special. He is exactly what this defense needed, and I believe he’ll get every chance to earn a starting spot as a rookie. 

# # #

Q. What will be the biggest difference on this defense in 2017? @cindymargerfinfan 

AC: A healthy safety Reshad Jones. His loss last season was felt in just about every game. He is among the most proficient playmakers on this defense and one of the best run-defenders. Having him back is huge for the entire team. Yes, I’m looking forward to seeing some of the rookies and free agent signings. But it is Jones that, I believe, will lead the way. 

# # #

Q. Andy, 2017 could be good, but 2018 will be the season to watch….what do you think? @robbiethered 

AC: Uh, I wouldn’t discount 2017 just yet. I thoroughly expect this team to contend for the playoffs once again. But with so many young players on this team, I understand your point.

# # #

Q. Andy, any recommendations for No. 1 pick Charles Harris? @sylivarodgers88 

AC: Yes, get to know Cam Wake and don’t let him out of your sight.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed by our columnists and bloggers represent those of individual writers, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions, policies or desires of the Miami Dolphins organization, front office, coaches and executives. Writers' views are formulated independently from any inside information and/or conversation with Dolphins officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.