AC In The AM: Opening The Mailbag

Q. Andy, is too early to form any conclusions on this draft? @peterramos22
AC: Absolutely. I’ve always believed it takes three years to properly evaluate the impact of a draft. For instance, three years ago the 2014 draft produced right tackle Ja’Wuan James and wide receiver
Q. I know I’m probably being a little picky, Andy, but does it bother you that the Dolphins did not draft a safety? @pablorodman
AC: Sure, I would liked to have seen the Dolphins bring in a young safety to compete for the spot opposite
Q. Any possibility we go with a 3-4 defense? @Owlizee
AC: Don’t think so. The Dolphins are committed to the 4-3 and new Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke shares in that philosophy.
Q. For the first time I see a plan, build for long term. Are they still thin at DT? Veteran add before camp or cuts to 53? @jccdixon33
AC: I agree with you on the plan. It is refreshing to see. As for the defensive tackles, since they selected two in the draft I imagine they will each get a long look. Their performance will dictate whether the team searches for other options.
Q. Why haven’t the Dolphins pursued Kaepernick? @Callen410
AC: Because the Dolphins have a quarterback in
Q. What are your biggest concerns at this precise moment? @bobbyl16
AC: Just the unknowns. How many players in this draft class will provide immediate impacts? Is there enough depth in the secondary? Who’s going to step up at offensive guard? Did the Dolphins do enough this offseason to improve the rushing defense? All of this will be sorted out in training camp, but until there are answers, you just don’t know for sure.
Q. Andy, I’m planning to attend the Jason Taylor Hall of Fame ceremony. I was wondering if you were surprised he made it in his first year? @larryrocker88
AC: No, not at all. If you study the statistics Taylor compiled during his remarkable career, if you focus on some of the biggest plays, it is clear that he accomplished many things that no other defensive linemen in this league has accomplished. He was truly a special player with special gifts and I believe the Hall of Fame Committee realized that early on in the evaluation process. JT deserves exactly what he got!
Q. Your thoughts on this year’s schedule? @ribeye987
AC: First, I really like the fact there are four prime time games. This team earned that recognition with its performance a season ago. Having said that, it’s not when they play it’s more about who they play and this schedule is filled with some imposing challenges. I see why it is rated among the toughest in the league. At least this year they don’t have to open with road games at Seattle and New England.
Q. Andy, give me two players who really need to step up this season. @cindymiamigirl12
AC: Wide receiver
Q. How does Miami view T.J. McDonald? Obviously he has the suspension, but do they view him a starter-capable player upon his return? @KevinMD4
AC: McDonald was a smart pick-up by the Dolphins because he potentially brings a lot to this team. You look at his career and there is plenty of evidence he can challenge for a starting job here. It’s just unfortunate we have wait eight games to see what he is capable of doing.
Q. I’m a big Ohio State fan so I know plenty about linebacker
AC: Most definitely. I am told there was no better run-stuffing linebacker in the draft than McMillan and he certainly has the college resume to back that up. You don’t lead Ohio State in tackles two years in a row and you aren’t selected team captain for both of those years unless you bring something special. He is exactly what this defense needed, and I believe he’ll get every chance to earn a starting spot as a rookie.
Q. What will be the biggest difference on this defense in 2017? @cindymargerfinfan
AC: A healthy safety Reshad Jones. His loss last season was felt in just about every game. He is among the most proficient playmakers on this defense and one of the best run-defenders. Having him back is huge for the entire team. Yes, I’m looking forward to seeing some of the rookies and free agent signings. But it is Jones that, I believe, will lead the way.
Q. Andy, 2017 could be good, but 2018 will be the season to watch….what do you think? @robbiethered
AC: Uh, I wouldn’t discount 2017 just yet. I thoroughly expect this team to contend for the playoffs once again. But with so many young players on this team, I understand your point.
Q. Andy, any recommendations for No. 1 pick
AC: Yes, get to know Cam Wake and don’t let him out of your sight.