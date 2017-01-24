Up Next
AC In The AM: Opening The Mailbag

Posted 8 hours ago

Andy Cohen Columnist

With the Super Bowl matchup now set, with the Dolphins offseason well underway and with so many important storylines surrounding this team, it’s time to answer your questions – and we promise no sidestepping or backpedaling.

(Andy Cohen In the Morning – AC in the AM – will appear on Dolphins.com during the offseason as events warrant. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter at @acohenfins).

# # #

Q. What do you make of this Super Bowl matchup? Are we going to have to watch another New England victory in the biggest game? @pablos277

AC: Sure seems like it. While the Atlanta Falcons are talented, and I’m not sure any defense can slow down that Matt Ryan offense, how can you pick against Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and all the remarkable things this New England team has accomplished? Look like another Patriots Day. Prediction: New England 34, Atlanta 27.

# # #

Q. So the Dolphins turn to linebackers coach Matt Burke to run this defense after Vance Joseph goes to Denver. Good choice? @richiejones399

AC: Wise choice. It’s all about continuity. The Dolphins installed a new defensive system last season and, while the results weren’t exactly overwhelming, injuries had far more to do with it than schemes. Burke is a good coach who clearly has the trust of Adam Gase and appears ready for this opportunity. I really like his chances.

# # #

Q. Andy, I saw Jay Ajayi and Jarvis Landry were added to the Pro Bowl rosters. I absolutely believe they are both deserving. Do you concur? @sydneyrodgers28

AC: Absolutely. There weren’t two more impactful players on this offense than Ajayi and Landry. The statistics really say everything you need to know. Got a feeling this won’t be the last Pro Bowl for either player.

# # #

Q. I see all sorts of needs for this team in order to reach another level. What do you think should be the biggest priorities? @suzannefinfan22

AC: They need linebackers. They need to fortify the defensive line. They could use a game-changing tight end. They could use another offensive guard. The general consensus is that the defense needs most of the offseason attention, but I can promise you every corner of this team is being heavily scrutinized right now.

# # #

Q. Is it possible that Jason Taylor could make it into the Pro Bowl Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility? @larryblocker

AC: This is a player that has surprised people his entire football life. Does he have one more surprise left in him? Certainly conventional wisdom says that Taylor might have to wait a year or two. But when you look at his career, when you evaluate his sack totals, and all the big plays, and then when you throw in his off-the-field contributions, you quickly see a compelling argument for immediate entrance. We’ll find out next weekend if the Hall of Fame Committee agrees.

# # #

Q. What do you think the strategy will be for the linebacker position: Draft or free agency? @GriceJ71

AC: Probably a combination of both. The draft has so much to do with who is available at No. 22 when the Dolphins select in the first round. How quickly will the top linebackers go off the board? Regardless, I expect them to devote at least a few picks to linebackers. Free agency is tough to gauge. I would be more inclined to look for a young player who has yet to reach his true upside than a veteran potentially on the downslope of his career.

# # #

Q. Andy, if Matt Ryan can do it, why can’t Tannehill? @cmorefins44

AC: Certainly a legitimate question. What we saw from Matt Ryan this season was a huge upgrade in his play after a sub-par season a year ago. Tannehill clearly made some strides in 2016 – important strides -- but he needs further improvement to reach elite status as Ryan has now done. With another year in Adam Gase’s system, I believe the potential is there for another large step forward.

# # #

Q. What is Kenny Stills’ value to the Dolphins? @JoeyNave

AC: The Dolphins have made it clear one of their top priorities is re-signing their own players and we already know how much Gase thinks of Stills and his impressive set of skills. Whether that translates into a new contract depends on so many factors including salary cap concerns. But I like Stills. He gives this offense an important high-speed alternative and I know the feeling in the organization is that they’d like to re-sign him if at all possible.

# # #

Q. Do the Dolphins look for a center late in the draft? With Mike Pouncey being injury prone, help with reading defenses for Tannehill? @Catcherman85

AC: I get where you are going. First, know this: The Dolphins, and Pouncey, believe he will have a complete recovery with no lingering concerns about his hip. Having said that, I certainly expect the Dolphins to look for more depth on the offensive line and that includes center, though Kraig Ubik did some nice things replacing Pouncey late in the season.

# # #

Q. What did Coach Gase learn and what adjustments will he make next year? @hey_j00de

AC: Gase learned a lot this season, which he elaborated on in some of his late season press conferences. Just the experience he gained will make him a better coach in his second season. Most of that learning involved the enormity of his job and the importance of multi-tasking. But for a first year head coach, he really showed he belonged.

# # #

Q. What about Tony Romo? Could we? Should we? @Owlizee

AC: An emphatic no. The Dolphins are fine at quarterback.

# # #

Q. Will the Dolphins add a fullback to the roster to enhance the running game and the offense? @turndoor

AC: I seriously doubt it. Only a handful of teams are using fullbacks these days and the Dolphins, I believe, would much rather have a third receiver in the game. You see more and more tight ends playing the role of a fullback. You also see a sixth offensive lineman in the game, something the Dolphins employed several times last season with good success.

# # #

Q. Andy, I’m already having difficulty adjusting to the offseason. I’ve tried all sorts of new hobbies and nothing replaces my love for football. Any advice? @cynthiamorgan77

AC: Take a deep breath, watch a lot of old game tapes and try to hold on: Training camp is only six months away.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed by our columnists and bloggers represent those of individual writers, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions, policies or desires of the Miami Dolphins organization, front office, coaches and executives. Writers' views are formulated independently from any inside information and/or conversation with Dolphins officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.