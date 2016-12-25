AC In The AM: Playoff Bound Dolphins: How Special Is That!

# # #
The Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs and that’s exactly where they deserve to be. It became official late Sunday night when Kansas City disposed of Denver, clearing a path through a mind-boggling list of tiebreakers and assuring that one of the great turnaround seasons in franchise history will be justly rewarded.
Have no doubts, these Dolphins earned this right. You win nine of your last 10 games, you sweep the Jets and Bills, you compile a 6-1 record at home and you do it with a different step-up performance almost every week and it quickly becomes apparent that this team didn’t back into anything. This team is entering the playoffs through the front door and, even with some obvious flaws on defense, how can you not admire the fact that they always seem to find a way?
That’s what this season has been about. Overcoming injuries. Overcoming a 1-4 start. Overcoming early deficits. Overcoming some shaky fourth quarter moments. You do it a few times and it’s a nice little trend. You did for just about an entire season and that’s a powerful statement.
Was it ever more evident than Saturday afternoon in upstate New York, the Dolphins trailing late in the fourth quarter, their playoff hopes hanging perilously in the balance? Could there be a better example of the resiliency of this team than what we saw unfold in those wild final moments of regulation and then in overtime?
Adam Gase says it’s not the time to pop champagne and, as usual this season, he is right on in his thinking. But that doesn’t mean we can’t for a few seconds savor a very special moment. Let’s think about how far this team has travelled and how many remarkable storylines have unfolded during this unexpected four-month journey. Let’s salute the best coaching staff this franchise has had in who knows how long and let’s recognize some extraordinary individual performances that have helped lead this team to where it is today.
The running of Jay Ajyai. The consistency of Ryan Tannehilll and
The Dolphins finish the season Sunday against New England at Hard Rock Stadium with a chance at 11 victories for the first time since 2008. As for the Patriots, they must win or get an Oakland loss in order to lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.
But regardless of what happens this Sunday, the playoffs are now a certainty and what we saw against the Bills is yet another piece of undeniable evidence that this team is richly deserving of that status.
A few additional thoughts on this day after Christmas.
• As good as Ajayi was in those two previous 200-yard plus games earlier this season, his performance against the Bills should reside in its own category. He did it in December. He did it on the road and in frigid conditions. He did it in overtime with that 57-yard run against a defense that knew what was coming, but couldn’t do a thing to stop it. That’s one powerfully impressive man. And he’s only 23 years old.
• Matt Moore has now thrown six touchdown passes in two games and, despite a shaky first half, he came back with some important throws to help beat the Bills. He brings a sense of calmness and confidence to this offense, which is unusual for a back-up quarterback.
• Did I mention the Dolphins have now swept the Bills and Jets in the same season? Guess it bears repeating.
• The Dolphins are 10-0 this season when Cam Wake has at least one sack. A coincidence? Don’t think so.
• One more thought about Wake: You’ve got to be so happy for him, finally getting the first playoff appearance of his career. Couldn’t happen to a nicer person.
• “We have a lot to clean up,” was Gase’s message after the game. Clearly the biggest concern is a defense that gave up 552 yards to the Bills.
• But then there are the fourth down stops and some big tackles behind the line of scrimmage that help offset some of those concerns. On Saturday, it was
• I know every team gets hit with injuries. But when you consider the Dolphins are without three of their most impactful players – quarterback
• Young cornerbacks
• Another stat to ponder: The Dolphins have won eight in a row in games decided by a touchdown or less.
• Did you notice
• And now we turn our thoughts to the Patriots and all the challenges that they present, another major obstacle for a Dolphins team that has already done pretty well with major obstacles this season.
# # #
(On Tuesday, AC in the AM takes a look at the impact of the past two draft classes.)