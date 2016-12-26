AC In The AM: Playoffs Won't Change Team's Focus

# # #
So you were expecting an early New Year’s Eve type celebration? You thought Monday would be a day for the Miami Dolphins to sit back and enjoy the playoff moment, to high five and slap backs and reminisce about how far this team has travelled over the past four months?
Well, then you’re going to be disappointed. It was just another Monday at Dolphins camp and that’s exactly the way Adam Gase wanted it. Sure, there was talk about reaching an important milestone and players spoke of how carefully they watched Kansas City’s victory seal their playoff fate the night before.
“My old team gave me a gift last night,” said tackle
But it was never more evident than on Monday that the message and mindset we have heard from Gase since the second Sunday of September has permeated through the entire team. It’s all about this Sunday against New England. This game. This week. This opponent. This challenge. Focus on that and nothing else. Don’t let your mind wander to some far off place like a playoff appearance on the second weekend of January. That will come. It just won’t come now.
“We want to be 1-0 at the end of this week,” said Gase. “This week is all about making sure we bring our A game on Sunday.”
You’ve got to admire Gase for never wavering, even a time when you could certainly understand a moment or two of unbridled joy. He was asked if there was a toast, if there was a high five, if there was anything that truly set Sunday night apart when it became apparent the Dolphins would be a playoff team.
“Not really,” he said.
Don’t misunderstand him. He is truly happy for this organization and certainly for the players, staff and fans that have endured so much losing. He had a nice chat with Owner Steve Ross on Sunday night. Spoke to Vice President Mike Tannenbaum and General Manager Chris Grier as well. He understands what this means to so many people.
“I think for me, it’s really more about our players, the fight they have shown,” he said. “A lot of people doubted these guys as far as how they would react when we were 1-4. They did a great job of ignoring the noise outside the building and focusing on the task at hand, which was that one week.”
Another week started on Monday. From the moment Gase entered the team’s training facility early in the morning, his focus was on the Patriots. He was asked if he might sit some players on Sunday because the playoffs are already locked up and I thought to myself: How long has it been since a Dolphins coach has been asked THAT question?
In any event, there was no way Gase would entertain such a thought. It’s not in his DNA. I’m guessing he learned early on in his coaching career, probably from Nick Saban, that it’s all about the process and not even success should hasten that process.
This week is about finishing 11-5 overall, 5-1 in the AFC East and 7-1 at home. This week is about trying to move from the sixth to fifth seed in the conference and measuring up against the elite of your division. This week is about this week and nothing else.
“If you look past this (Patriots) team,” Gase said, “they will embarrass you.”
A few minutes later, veteran guard
In some ways, the lopsided loss to Baltimore in early December might have taught this team a lesson. They had won six in a row before that game. Maybe they let their minds wander just a little. Maybe the ability to learn from that loss has something to do with three straight victories that have followed. Maybe it swayed those few players who might not have totally bought into this “play to be 1-0” mindset.
But it is clear now the entire team has embraced this thought process.
“One game at a time,” said Albert.
This week that game is New England. That’s all the matters. That’s all they are focusing on. If this team is going to celebrate, if they are going to spend time savoring their accomplishments, it will have to wait until they have played their final game.
It’s gotten them this far, why change anything now?
