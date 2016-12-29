AC In The AM: Regular Season Ends With Imposing Challenge

# # #
The Dolphins have come a long way this season, winning nine of their last 10 after a disappointing 1-4 start. We’re about to find out on Sunday how far they have really come. At the very least, we’ll get a clearer indication.
The opponent is the New England Patriots (13-2) who need a win to lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC and who will enter the playoffs as perhaps an overwhelming favorite to win their second Super Bowl in three seasons.
What better way to properly gauge your progress than to play a team with those types of credentials? What better barometer can there be for this Dolphins defense than three-plus hours of Tom Brady? What better tune-up could there be for
The big picture says the Dolphins can still overtake Kansas City for the No. 5 seed in the AFC, though they’ll need to beat the Patriots on Sunday and get a San Diego victory over Kansas City as well. But more important than that is how this team responds to a challenge of this magnitude.
With so much success at home, with a season sweep of the Jets and Bills now complete, with so many victories decided in the final moments, Sunday offers an opportunity to help further validate what the Dolphins have already accomplished. You beat the Patriots, you enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, there has to be a real sense of confidence and achievement.
“Those guys,” said quarterback Matt Moore, “they just don’t make many mistakes.”
Added Coach Adam Gase: “They are going to know your tendencies. They are going to understand what you are trying to accomplish. They can get multiple. They can give you so many different looks. You never really know exactly what you’re going to get going into the game.”
Some teams would rest their starters on Sunday. Some teams wouldn’t approach this match-up with the seriousness of an important regular season game. The Dolphins, after all, already have their first playoff appearance since 2008 signed, sealed and delivered.
But this team is different, this coaching staff is different. There is no easing up on the pedal. They want to see how good they really are. They want to test themselves against the best. They want to build on the resume they have put together. The last time these two teams played was in the midst of that 1-4 start. The identity the Dolphins have now had yet to surface. They came back late to make it close, losing 31-24, but the truth of the matter is that they didn’t match up very well.
What the Patriots will see on Sunday is a team now built around the running of
“We have an opportunity to do something special here,” said defensive tackle
The Dolphins need to play well in all areas to win this game. You don’t bring your “B” game and beat this Patriots team. You just don’t. But even having said that, there are still several important “musts” that will likely have everything to do with the outcome of this game. Here are five of those “musts” to ponder:
• The defensive line must put plenty of heat on Tom Brady. If there is any common denominator in the 10 victories, it is performance of the pass rush. Cam Wake, for instance, has been credited with at least part of a sack in all 10 victories. Conversely, he hasn’t had a sack in any of the five losses. If you let Brady have time, he’ll rip a defense apart. That’s the urgency on Sunday for this defensive line.
• Must get Jay Ajayi going: The Dolphins have won this season without getting 100 yards from Jay Ajayi, but they don’t figure to be able to do that against the Patriots. Ajayi holds the key to so many things. Controlling the clock. Sustaining long drives. Keeping Brady off the field. Resting the Dolphins defense. He was at his very best last Saturday in Buffalo. He needs to be almost as proficient on Sunday.
• Must stay close early on: With only a few exceptions, the Dolphins have been a slow starting first quarter team. It was a nice change last Saturday to see them jump out to a 14-0 lead at Buffalo. The Patriots like to hit you early, get you woozy, and then control the tempo as they wish. The Dolphins need to avoid that at all costs.
• Must slow down the Patriots rushing attack: The Dolphins have the 30th ranked rushing defense in the league. Believe me, the Patriots have noticed. Expect Brady to try to exploit that rushing defense, thus making it easier for play-action passes. The Dolphins have excelled this season despite that rushing defense, a noteworthy achievement. Much of this problem has to do with injuries, both at linebacker and with safety
• Must get some fourth quarter magic: The Dolphins have been coming up with huge game-defining plays in the fourth quarter and overtime all season. A big kickoff return. An interception. A fourth down stop. A late scoring drive. It’s all on their resume. You usually can’t beat the Patriots without it. Got a feeling Sunday will be no different.
(On Sunday night and Monday, AC analyzes what happens against the Patriots.)