AC In The AM: Time To Answer Your Questions

**************************
What do you think of the team changes? Are they good for the team competitve wise or they did it strictly for business? Who do you think #Dolphins are drafting? Qb, LB, DB, OL?— Herman Cueva Zúniga (@hermancueva7) April 2, 2018
AC: The salary cap influences so much these days in the NFL and the Dolphins certainly needed to make some tough decisions with that in mind, but I also believe the Dolphins always kept the big picture in mind: How can this team become better? Deeper? More versatile? As for whom they are drafting, in my humble opinion linebacker and tight end remain the most pressing needs right now for the 2018 team.
*****************
Why Dolphins let Cody Parkey go? How they will replace him?— Rubén (@rubeneramirez) April 2, 2018
AC: This I'm sure was a tough one. The Bears reportedly offered Parkey the type of guaranteed money that the Dolphins, given their abundance of needs, simply couldn't justify matching. I imagine the Dolphins will sign a veteran and either draft a kicker or sign one as an undrafted rookie.
************
My brother is convinced that the #Dolphins is going to draft an offensive lineman in the first round. Do you think that is possible after what they did in free agency?— T.J. Brackeen (@TJBrackeen) April 2, 2018
AC: Possible, but not likely. Trading for a center (
************
I liked the free agency pick-ups but I truly think we need a middle linebacker. Your thoughts?— Ronald Daddio (@ronald_daddio) April 2, 2018
AC: I think they need a linebacker…period. There is a lot of flexibility in this Matt Burke defense so I wouldn't get caught up in outside vs. middle. What the Dolphins need is another playmaker at that position, someone versatile enough to be a factor against the run as well as the pass, both as a rusher and a defender. That's why I wouldn't at all be surprised if they use the No. 11 overall pick on the best linebacker on their draft board.
*********
With the Bills and Jets likely to draft a QB in round 1 is it a case of the Dolphins being reactive or can they afford to see whose available in round 2 say Lamar Jackson?— Olive Grove (Jon) (@Owlizee) April 2, 2018
AC: Quarterback is the most important position by far. If the Dolphins take a quarterback in Round 1, certainly a possibility, it's because they learned last season you can never have too many quality players at that position. If the right guy is there, and you have a strong conviction, I say go for it. If they think that player will be available in the second round, then that only increases their options.
************
After this free agency, how eager are you for draft night?— juancarlos gutierrez (@jinkagl) April 2, 2018
AC: I'm ALWAYS eager for draft night. It's three days where this team can get a whole lot better, a chance to secure the foundation moving forward. I know free agency is important. I understand how it is embraced by so many. But never lose sight of the way sustained success is built. It's starts on draft night.
**********
Think Dolphins will look to draft a DT early or do they have a lot of confidence in Godchaux, Taylor and Phillips in the middle ? Also can use Hayes inside at times.— Dolfan Pride (@DolphinPride72) April 2, 2018
AC: I believe they will sign another defensive tackle, but I also believe they have the players on the team to be productive. I expect, for instance, both
***************
Lots of stories matching us up with Baker Mayfield. Do you see any possibility there?— Mick Kane (@mick_k86) April 2, 2018
AC: Realistically it's difficult to imagine Mayfield falling to the No. 11 pick in the first round, but stranger things have happened. I know Adam Gase made it clear in his recent press conference that there's a lot he likes about Mayfield. He certainly shares in his go-for-it way of thinking. I am convinced the Dolphins will bring in a young quarterback. It's just so hard to predict who and when.
*******
While I like what the team has done to improve the O-line, I see no clear answer at the LB or TE positions. What is the plan here?— Ken Dasher (@kdash65) April 2, 2018
AC: I'm not privy to such confidential information as a specific plan to fill either void. But I can tell you that both positions need to be addressed in the draft, and probably in the first three or four rounds. The Dolphins need a difference-maker in each case. At linebacker, there is a wide-open spot next to
***********
If a QB is drafted in a high round, will Osweiler or Fales get cut?— Ross Paul (@rosspb) April 2, 2018
AC: Highly doubt it. As I've said many times, last year was the best indicator of how much quality depth you need at quarterback. The Dolphins signed Osweiler and Fales for a reason. They want depth. They want experience. They want options. Don't get me wrong. This is
**********
Best fit if available Minkah or Derwin?— David Bullen (@dbullen98) April 2, 2018
AC: Can I have both? Can I have either? Minkah Fitzpatrick was a total stud in the Alabama secondary as Derwin James was for Florida State. James is slightly bigger at 6-3, 215 than Fitzpatrick at 6-1, 201. They both are strong enough to stuff the run and agile enough to cover even the most talented of tight ends. Press me, bribe me, force me to come up with an answer, and I'm going to take James because of his size and the fact that he could play linebacker for the Dolphins. But if they chose Fitzpatrick instead, I wouldn't have an instant of remorse. Both are THAT good.
*****************
Andy- it’s April. How do I stop fellow Dolphins fans from jumping off the ledge when they look at the roster in April like the season starts tomorrow. *your answer may save lives*— Hockey Rob (@HockeyRobThough) April 2, 2018
AC: Save lives? Now, that's pressure. Truthfully, though, don't step down from that ledge because it's way too early to form any conclusive opinions on the events of this offseason. We've only seen the first wave of moves. There are more to come. Then there's the draft, which ultimately could define this offseason. The roster is a work in progress right now. I believe the receivers and offensive line are already better and deeper than a year ago. But there are still major holes. Let's see how everything unfolds over the next couple of months. Got a feeling you may just decide there's real hope after all.