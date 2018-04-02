AC In The AM: Time To Answer Your Questions

What do you think of the team changes? Are they good for the team competitve wise or they did it strictly for business? Who do you think #Dolphins are drafting? Qb, LB, DB, OL? — Herman Cueva Zúniga (@hermancueva7) April 2, 2018

With free agency well underway and the draft rapidly approaching, let's see what's on your mind these days and I promise I won't trade your question, even for a couple of fourth-round picks.**************************AC: The salary cap influences so much these days in the NFL and the Dolphins certainly needed to make some tough decisions with that in mind, but I also believe the Dolphins always kept the big picture in mind: How can this team become better? Deeper? More versatile? As for whom they are drafting, in my humble opinion linebacker and tight end remain the most pressing needs right now for the 2018 team.*****************AC: This I'm sure was a tough one. The Bears reportedly offered Parkey the type of guaranteed money that the Dolphins, given their abundance of needs, simply couldn't justify matching. I imagine the Dolphins will sign a veteran and either draft a kicker or sign one as an undrafted rookie.************AC: Possible, but not likely. Trading for a center () and signing a free agent guard () certainly took care of two important needs. Thus the Dolphins have more pressing needs in the draft. Having said that, you never know who might slip to No. 11 and this team's brain trust values so highly the rankings on their draft board. Still, it's hard to imagine it being an offensive lineman.************AC: I think they need a linebacker…period. There is a lot of flexibility in this Matt Burke defense so I wouldn't get caught up in outside vs. middle. What the Dolphins need is another playmaker at that position, someone versatile enough to be a factor against the run as well as the pass, both as a rusher and a defender. That's why I wouldn't at all be surprised if they use the No. 11 overall pick on the best linebacker on their draft board.*********AC: Quarterback is the most important position by far. If the Dolphins take a quarterback in Round 1, certainly a possibility, it's because they learned last season you can never have too many quality players at that position. If the right guy is there, and you have a strong conviction, I say go for it. If they think that player will be available in the second round, then that only increases their options.************AC: I'm ALWAYS eager for draft night. It's three days where this team can get a whole lot better, a chance to secure the foundation moving forward. I know free agency is important. I understand how it is embraced by so many. But never lose sight of the way sustained success is built. It's starts on draft night.**********AC: I believe they will sign another defensive tackle, but I also believe they have the players on the team to be productive. I expect, for instance, bothandto be much improved, as is usually the case with second year players. Phillips, meanwhile, needs to show he can do it consistently. As for Hayes, you may have hit on what could be the key here. Hayes is a veteran who is outstanding against the run. He gives this team some interesting options both inside and outside.***************AC: Realistically it's difficult to imagine Mayfield falling to the No. 11 pick in the first round, but stranger things have happened. I know Adam Gase made it clear in his recent press conference that there's a lot he likes about Mayfield. He certainly shares in his go-for-it way of thinking. I am convinced the Dolphins will bring in a young quarterback. It's just so hard to predict who and when.*******AC: I'm not privy to such confidential information as a specific plan to fill either void. But I can tell you that both positions need to be addressed in the draft, and probably in the first three or four rounds. The Dolphins need a difference-maker in each case. At linebacker, there is a wide-open spot next toand Raekwon McMillian. At tight end, there are some interesting young players --andin particular - but no clear starter. It's still possible that the Dolphins will find another candidate or candidates through free agency.***********AC: Highly doubt it. As I've said many times, last year was the best indicator of how much quality depth you need at quarterback. The Dolphins signed Osweiler and Fales for a reason. They want depth. They want experience. They want options. Don't get me wrong. This is's offense, but the offseason is also about finding the right players behind him. Osweiler and Fales are clearly in the mix.**********AC: Can I have both? Can I have either? Minkah Fitzpatrick was a total stud in the Alabama secondary as Derwin James was for Florida State. James is slightly bigger at 6-3, 215 than Fitzpatrick at 6-1, 201. They both are strong enough to stuff the run and agile enough to cover even the most talented of tight ends. Press me, bribe me, force me to come up with an answer, and I'm going to take James because of his size and the fact that he could play linebacker for the Dolphins. But if they chose Fitzpatrick instead, I wouldn't have an instant of remorse. Both are THAT good.*****************AC: Save lives? Now, that's pressure. Truthfully, though, don't step down from that ledge because it's way too early to form any conclusive opinions on the events of this offseason. We've only seen the first wave of moves. There are more to come. Then there's the draft, which ultimately could define this offseason. The roster is a work in progress right now. I believe the receivers and offensive line are already better and deeper than a year ago. But there are still major holes. Let's see how everything unfolds over the next couple of months. Got a feeling you may just decide there's real hope after all.