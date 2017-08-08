AC In The AM: Wake Continues Remarkable Journey

Cam Wake defies logic and, in many ways, defies time as well.While this is only an early and small sample size, what the first few weeks of training camp have shown us is that Wake has been as impressive as any defensive lineman on the team. And now two years removed from a torn Achilles, he may very well be faster and stronger than a year ago.All of this at 35 years old. “He looks 25 to me,” said coach Adam Gase.

Has Cam Wake found the proverbial fountain of youth? At this point he is supposed to be well into the fourth quarter of his career, maybe a situational player, maybe a nice locker room presence.But that’s not Cam Wake. With No. 1 pickpushing hard for more playing time, Wake hasn’t budged from his spot in the starting lineup. Adam Gase watches him on the practice field and, at times, even has trouble believing some of the things Wake is doing.

Here, let Gase tell you: “I noticed a difference in our run game, the way (Wake) is setting the edge. He’s really doing a great job of being a presence on that edge. His strength is really remarkable and the way he contacts a lineman and the violence he plays with. We’re trying to run the ball to his side and there’s no way to go. You forget how long he’s been playing at his age. That just seems to go out the window.”

Wake’s secret is really no secret at all. His physical regimen, his diet, his commitment to keeping his body in peak condition, is unparalleled among players I have covered in this league. Everyone likes to stay in shape. Everyone talks about the importance of eating properly. But I’ve never seen anyone take it to the level that Wake does.

“There is Cam Wake,” said defensive end, “and then there is everyone else.”A week or so ago on the first day in full pads, Gase was going to let Wake sit it out, figuring there isn’t much more to learn about a player who has been to five Pro Bowls in his first eight seasons. But Wake wouldn’t even consider it. Practice? In pads? In the heat of August? Bring it on, he said.“He was like, ‘no chance,’ Gase said. ‘We’re going live, I’m not sitting out.’”In Wake’s time here, we have already learned that this is a highly unique player. Consider this stat: Jason Taylor, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last Saturday, had 80.5 sacks in his first eight seasons here. Wake has 81.5. Granted, Taylor was 29 years old after eight seasons, six years younger than Wake, and went on to have many more highly productive seasons.

Who knows what’s in store for Wake in the mid-30s. He had 11 ½ sacks last season, coming off that Achilles surgery and truthfully not knowing for sure whether the explosion off the line of scrimmage was still there. Now, a year later, he feels so much better both physically and mentally about his career. The doubt that crept in during his long rehab from that surgery disappeared a long time ago.

A season ago, Gase admitted he tried to be smart with Wake, limiting his snaps in the first five games when the Dolphins struggled to a 1-4 start. Needless to say, he’s not approaching this season with the same kind of caution.

In one of his recent press conferences, Wake was asked if it is possible he could be better this season than he was last. A smile creased his lips. “Sure, why not,” he said. “That’s what I’m working for.”You see his passion. You understand his mindset. You watch how he approaches each practice the way he did as a rookie, how he never takes a play off, setting a clear example for the younger players. How can you not be impressed?

I’m not sure how many years Wake has left. After a while, the pounding has to take its toll even on a body as chiseled as his. But there are no signs right now of slowing down. The arrow continues to point up. Cam Wake is doing things a man his age simply isn’t supposed to do.

“I’m just going to keep going and see where it takes me,” he said.Could it take him to the Hall of Fame? He’s probably going to need two or three more double-digit sack seasons to have a chance to get there. Wake was in Canton last Saturday to see Taylor inducted. Taylor was his mentor. Taught him so much about the game, the two of them sitting next to each other in the Dolphins’ locker room.

“I’m doing everything I can to continue to help put this franchise on another level the way Jason did and the way the guys that came before us did,” he said. “That’s my goal, just to be the best player I can be day in and day out. I’ll let that voting and other whatnot take care of itself when I bow out.”

But that won’t be happening anytime soon. Cam Wake is looking straight ahead these days and what he sees is a season filled with promise and a real chance to be even better than he was a season ago. Considering the things he has already overcome, who’s going to doubt that he can get there?