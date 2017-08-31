AC In The AM: Who Stood Out? Start With Jakeem

With the preseason now complete and with roster cuts just a day away, some thoughts and observations from Thursday night’s 30-9 victory over the Vikings, a game where nobody had an impact quite like little/big man

• First, the obvious: This game was not about the starters. On offense, the only possible starter that played was left guard. On defense, it was safetyand defensive tacklesand– one of the two will start a week from Sunday.• Meanwhile, we saw some good things Thursday night from a wide variety of young players, some already locked into the roster, others trying to battle their way on.

• And then there was Jakeem Grant, in a category all by himself, putting on his own first half highlight show. He breezed past two defenders on his way to a 65-yard touchdown. He leaped high to pull down a 26-yard pass. He caught one over-the-shoulder for another 37 yards. He forced three penalties. He looked downright electric, clearly once again showing he can do far more than return kicks. I’m not sure where he fits in with this loaded group of receivers, but you just know Adam Gase is going to find a way to get him on the field.

• Quarterbackcertainly improved his chances of landing the No. 3 job with his three touchdown passes. Splitting time with, Fales was especially sharp on several deep balls.

• Second-year running backalso had some impressive moments, including a 1-yard touchdown run. You see his speed. You see his moves. Now he must work on avoiding the negative plays.

• Have also seen some good things, especially on deep coverage, from rookie cornerback

• A tough roster decision? Rookie cornerbackhas had a nice camp and made some quality plays against the Vikings. You can certainly see the ability.

• The same for inside linebackerwho played a lot against the Vikings and made a couple of solid tackles on special teams.

• Sometimes you need one play to state your case, like rookie defensive endcoming up with a second quarter sack for a safety.

• The more I see, the more I like of rookie defensive tackle. He was known in college for his great hands, swatting away kicks. We saw that again Thursday when those big hands knocked down a pass.

• We got to see the last of veteran safetyThursday night, at least for a while, as his 8-game suspension kicks in with the opener. McDonald had an excellent training camp and finished things off with a “don’t forget about me” performance against the Vikings. One word to describe him: Physical. Two words: Very physical.• Now a quick recap of what appears to be the four starting position battles that still remain and how Thursday night may or may not have affected them:Devon Godchaux and Jordan Phillips have waged quite a summertime battle for the starting job next to. Godchaux played on the first team much of camp, but Phillips has been coming on lately. With Suh taking the night off, both Godchaux and Phillips played against the Vikings. But neither was on the field very long. A toss-up on who starts, but both will play a lot.and Jesse Davis have been rotating playing time with the first unit and Davis got the start against the Vikings. Steen first came in as the back-up center. My gut tells me Davis will start, but we won’t know for sure until sometime next week.appears set on one side, but veteranand free agent additionare vying for the other spot. Neither Maxwell or Verner played Thursday night which means the decision will come down to the practice field and the body of work they have already put together.Could be one of the toughest decisions on the team between two guys named Matt: Darr, the incumbent and Haack, the rookie. Both kicked Thursday night. Neither really did anything to separate himself from the other. You know Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi has charted every punt this summer, both from practices and games. Somewhere, he’ll find the answer.• Veteran linebacker Ray Maualuga didn’t play against the Vikings and he’s going to need a little more time to get in playing shape. All signs point tostarting against the Bucs.• And now we wait until Saturday and into Sunday to see how this 53-man roster and practice squad takes shape, all leading up to the Sept. 10th opener against Tampa Bay. Can’t get here soon enough.