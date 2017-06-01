AC in the AM: A Healthy And Happy Reshad Jones

(AC in the AM will appear during the offseason as events warrant. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter @acohenfins.)Imagine what it must have been like last season being. After his first six seasons in the NFL never produced a winning record, the Dolphins were finally back in the playoffs – and all Jones could do was watch.“Brutal,” is how Jones terms it today.A real shame. For Jones. And the Dolphins.Who knows what kind of impact Jones might have made? I can tell you this: There wasn’t a game that passed after his mid-October shoulder injury against Pittsburgh that I didn’t catch myself saying: “Reshad Jones would have made that play.”Jones now talks about the mixed emotions, how happy he was for his brothers on the team to finally enjoy success and how disappointed he was that he couldn’t be a part of it. Don’t forget, we are talking about one of the top three or four safeties in the league, a player who excels equally against the run and the pass and, in so many ways, is the quarterback of this Dolphins’ defense. The question isn’t whether Jones’ presence would have made a difference last season. The question is how much of a difference?“I wanted so much to be out there,” he says.You want perspective? Jones admitted that watching last season unfold, his shoulder in a sling, was the toughest challenge he has faced in his otherwise injury-free pro career. There were difficult days during rehab, some tougher nights. It was a painful injury, a bothersome one. But Jones approached that rehab with the same resolve he exhibits roaming center field for the Dolphins.

About a month ago, Jones was medically cleared for all football-related work. The pain has long ago subsided and these days he can be seen on the practice field, moving so freely, pointing out offensive sets for his defensive teammates and, just as the ball is snapped, showing the burst and the instincts that have earned him the status he enjoys today.

“I always felt like I was one of the best safeties in the league and I still feel that way,” Jones said.

Actually, Jones started telling people this as early as his second season. Some probably snickered and rolled their eyes since the resume was not yet impressive and certainly not complete. But this player clearly knew what was coming and the confidence he has shown throughout his career has now been validated with one game-tilting play after another.All you have to do is look back to his last full season in 2015 when he earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl, partly because of an impressive stretch when he returned interceptions for touchdowns in back-to-back games against Tennessee and Houston, the first Dolphins player to ever achieve that feat. Even last season, in the game he was injured against the Steelers, Jones had a key interception of a Ben Roethlisberger pass.

Now he is intent on picking up where he left off. He is just 29 years old. He has a new contract. Life is good on and off the field. Or, as Jones put it, “everything is cool.”

The number is seven. That’s how many different safeties have started next to Jones during his seven previous seasons here.The fact that he has excelled the way he has without the benefit of much continuity from year to year is yet another example of how special this player is. When last year began it was Isa Abdul-Quddus. Back in 2011, it was Yeremiah Bell. Remember Chris Clemons? Louis Delmas? Jimmy Wilson? They all took their turns.The two newcomers this season at safety areand. Allen is the likely starter to begin the season since McDonald will be serving an 8-game suspension. Of course, returning safetiesandwill get their chances as well.You want to know why OTAs are important? Because this is an opportunity for Jones and Allen to work together for the first time, learning each other’s traits, studying each other’s habits. “We’re picking each other’s brains,” Allen said. “We’re trying to feed off of one another.”

Jones and Allen ironically came into the league the same year. They have known each other for a while. Have followed each other’s careers. Have built a mutual respect. “I think he’ll fit right in,” Jones said of Allen.Jones looks around the practice field these days and sees all sorts of changes on the defensive side, from a new coordinator to those five draft choices to new veterans such as linebackerand defensive end. He is excited about the possibilities and clearly embraces every step of this process.“I think we’re building something special here,” Jones said.And, thankfully for Jones, he is a big part of it once again.