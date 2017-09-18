AC in the AM: A Victory Worth Re-Visiting

• With time to let it resonate,
• I realize it was only one game for Cutler. The real test will be consistency, beginning Sunday at the Jets. But at least now we have a better feel for how he fits into this offense and why Adam Gase was so compelled to signing him in the first place.
• In retrospect, the offensive strategy shifted from one half to the other. First half: Don’t take major risks. Let Cutler get comfortable with the flow of the game. Put him in positive situations. Make some easy throws. Slow down the pass rush of defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Second half: Throw it more downfield and take advantage of the one-on-one skills of your receivers. “Winning those one-on-one matchups,” said Gase, “might have been the key to the game.”
• For those counting, the Dolphins have now won 10 of their last 12 regular season games spanning two seasons. Looking for a common thread? This team has become awfully good at creating game-turning moments in the fourth quarter, a clear sign of maturity never more evident than against the Chargers.
• The play I won’t soon forget: Parker taking the ball away from Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward on a 26-yard pass in the third quarter. This was all Parker, jumping high, fighting for position and letting his massive hands do the rest. He was doing it against a player who led the league in interceptions last season. Uh, not this time. For Parker it simply came down to wanting it more. Did you see Cutler pumping his fist after that play? So much for laid back Jay.
• Hard not to notice the large contingent of Dolphins fans at this game. Philip Rivers certainly noticed. “The loudest roar came at the end after the missed field goal,” he said. “You got to see how many Dolphins’ fans were there.”
• Jarvis Landry is getting so proficient at those one-handed catches, they are almost becoming routine. I counted three on Sunday. “Shhh,” came the response from Landry when I asked him last season if he can catch with one hand as well as two.
• Sure, there are things to work on. Important things. The red zone offense. The pass rush. The overall play of the secondary. But it’s so much more palatable doing it after a win like the one on Sunday.
• And now it’s on to the Jets and a chance for the first 2-0 start since 2013.