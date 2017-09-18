AC in the AM: A Victory Worth Re-Visiting

With that heart pounder over the Chargers still fresh in our minds, with the team finally back practicing this week in South Florida and with the Jets looming on Sunday, there is plenty to swallow this Tuesday morning along with that piping hot cup of coffee.

• With time to let it resonate,’s performance Sunday against the Chargers answered so many questions and relieved so many concerns. Despite his uncanny accuracy – I counted only one poor pass – what impressed me most was how Cutler negotiated the pocket, stepping up when he had to, rolling right to buy more time. Never was this more evident than on his 31-yard fourth quarter beauty to. You can’t teach instincts. It’s got to come with experience. We saw that experience so many times against the Chargers. The one poor pass? He overthrewin the red zone. Got a hunch he won’t do that again anytime soon.• I realize it was only one game for Cutler. The real test will be consistency, beginning Sunday at the Jets. But at least now we have a better feel for how he fits into this offense and why Adam Gase was so compelled to signing him in the first place.

• In retrospect, the offensive strategy shifted from one half to the other. First half: Don’t take major risks. Let Cutler get comfortable with the flow of the game. Put him in positive situations. Make some easy throws. Slow down the pass rush of defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Second half: Throw it more downfield and take advantage of the one-on-one skills of your receivers. “Winning those one-on-one matchups,” said Gase, “might have been the key to the game.”• There isn’t much I can add at this point to thesituation other than how unfortunate it is. I expect we will get some answers sometime soon.

• Without Timmons and an injured Rey Maalugua in the lineup, third-year player– one of only four linebackers to dress – played every down on defense and led the team with 10 tackles. Too short? Too slow? Every time I looked up, Hull was around the ball. “We were a little thin,” he said, “but we made it work with what we have.”• Interesting battle going on at left guard wherestarted and rotated with first-year player. Both, according to Gase, played well. “They are not making it easy for us to make a decision long-term,” he said. Sounds like good news to me.

• For those counting, the Dolphins have now won 10 of their last 12 regular season games spanning two seasons. Looking for a common thread? This team has become awfully good at creating game-turning moments in the fourth quarter, a clear sign of maturity never more evident than against the Chargers.• It was a special win Sunday for so many of these players, but none more than veteran center, finally healthy and back in the starting lineup. “Deep down, it meant so much to me to be out there,” an emotional Pouncey said after the game. And it meant so much to this offense, particularly the line, to have him.

• The play I won’t soon forget: Parker taking the ball away from Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward on a 26-yard pass in the third quarter. This was all Parker, jumping high, fighting for position and letting his massive hands do the rest. He was doing it against a player who led the league in interceptions last season. Uh, not this time. For Parker it simply came down to wanting it more. Did you see Cutler pumping his fist after that play? So much for laid back Jay.• Hard not to notice the large contingent of Dolphins fans at this game. Philip Rivers certainly noticed. “The loudest roar came at the end after the missed field goal,” he said. “You got to see how many Dolphins’ fans were there.”

• Special teams played a huge role in this game and I’m not just talking about’s 54-yard game-winning field goal. I’m talking about a great tackle byon a fourth quarter kickoff, an important 14-yard return bythat set up the winning field goal and a deflected punt bythat certainly contributed to the comeback. The Dolphins clearly won this phase of the game.• Jarvis Landry is getting so proficient at those one-handed catches, they are almost becoming routine. I counted three on Sunday. “Shhh,” came the response from Landry when I asked him last season if he can catch with one hand as well as two.

• Easily lost in the team’s fourth quarter heroics was another very impressive performance by. Did you catch how he stuffed Melvin Gordon for a 4-yard loss early on? Suh had plenty to do with a rushing defense that held the Chargers to just 44 yards.• Also impressive was defensive end, playing his first game for the Dolphins and registering an important third quarter sack.

• Sure, there are things to work on. Important things. The red zone offense. The pass rush. The overall play of the secondary. But it’s so much more palatable doing it after a win like the one on Sunday.• And now it’s on to the Jets and a chance for the first 2-0 start since 2013.