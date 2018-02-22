AC in the AM: An Important Stretch Begins With Combine

There is no need for a hurry-up offense just yet. But the Miami Dolphins have a lot to consider and many different paths in which to potentially travel. This is the urgency of the final week of February. Continue evaluating. Research every option. Try to figure out how each piece can fit and where it can fit amid the restraints of a league mandated salary cap.
So let's take a closer look at some of the things that have happened over the past few weeks and some things that figure to happen as we, well, march into March.
o The Scouting Combine presents a real opportunity to solidify existing opinions and to create new ones. This is an invaluable up-close encounter. There are physical exams and one-on-one meetings and all sorts of tests and agility drills that will hopefully help fill in the blanks. Sure, many of the players will still have pro days and the Dolphins will host some of them at their Davie training facility in the coming weeks. But the information gained over the next few days will prove invaluable and being able to scrutinize all of these players at the same time provides an important comparison and, in some cases, a lasting impression. Bottom Line: The Dolphins have a nice core of young players, an exciting core. Now they need to add to it.
o I've seen all the mock drafts, how some think it'll be a quarterback, others a linebacker, maybe even an offensive lineman. Truth is, there is no way to properly predict what the 10 teams in front of the Dolphins will do. I'll always remember the
o Where are the needs? What are the priorities? Here is my own personal top five at this precise moment in time:
1. A versatile linebacker capable of both rushing the passer and covering a tight end. This is a unique blend of skills and that's why there aren't many of these types of players in the league. But there are several intriguing options in the draft. Press me for a name and I'll give you Georgia's Roquan Smith.
2. A game-breaking tight end. The Dolphins have tried the veteran route the past few seasons without much success. Look around the league. Almost every top team has at least one of these sure-handed, playmaking mismatches for a defense. A productive tight end is so important to the type of offense Adam Gase prefers to implement. It's time he had a player to fit that role.
3. More depth at quarterback: This has nothing to do with a lack of faith in quarterback
4. Another starting caliber offensive lineman: It can be either a guard or a tackle. The Dolphins have enough versatility among their returning players to do some position shuffling if necessary. There are certainly some unknowns. For instance, we don't know if guard
5. Another starting caliber running back: This can come through free agency or the draft because there figures to be some intriguing options on both fronts. I like
o The Dolphins made a wise move, applying the franchise tag to wide receiver
o Finally, kudos to the Dolphins organization for their response to the terrible mass shoots in Parkland, Fla. Not only did the Dolphins donate $100,000 to the families of the deceased, but the coaching staff and other football personnel pooled together their own personal resources and came up with $17,500 for the family of an assistant football coach (Aaron Feis) who died while trying to protect his students. I realize that every NFL team gives back to its community. But you're not going to find a team that does more than the Dolphins. It's simply become who they are.