AC in the AM: An Important Summer Begins

Mike Pouncey

Ryan Tannehill

DeVante Parker

Jordan Phillips

Julius Thomas

Charles Harris

The break is over. Footballs are about to begin flying again through that thick, humid South Florida air. The Miami Dolphins will hit the practice field early Thursday morning to begin a summertime journey that should tell us so much and will undoubtedly prepare us for what lies ahead.It is time to get those game faces on. The limited pressure of OTAs has now been replaced with the seriousness of a season rapidly approaching. It’s time for offseason doubts to become summer certainties. It’s time for answers to step forward and for this team to start becoming exactly that, a real team with a common mindset.The general consensus I’m hearing is that the Dolphins will be better from an overall talent standpoint, but their schedule is more difficult, adding to the challenge of improving on last season’s turnaround 10-6 record. But right now that’s just talk. So many things can happen this summer to sway that thinking, both in South Florida and all across the NFL landscape.Indeed, Training Camp 2017 is here and there is a genuine feeling of excitement that has permeated this organization from the highest level to the longest of long shots. The offseason has brought in significant upgrades through trades, free agency and the draft. Now it’s about coming together, about taking those individual parts and trying to fit them into the big picture.Now it’s about gauging progress, earning roster spots, winning starting jobs and generally taking all the good that transpired last season and seeing if they can make it even better.With all of that in mind, here’s what I believe are this summer’s 10 most important storylines, in no particular order, heading into training camp. We’ll see how they unfold.There is no downplaying the importance of getting this Pro Bowl center ready for the regular season. He has been brought along slowly up until now, his surgically repaired hip showing definite signs of improvement. What happens now? Will he practice? Will he sit? Adam Gase has made it clear he will not rush him back. Each day could tell us a little bit more.It has all been positive. Tannehill had a strong offseason and showed no signs of favoring that knee. But when the pads go on, the hitting begins and certainly from a confidence factor you just know Tannehill wants to clear that next hurdle.This is huge because a poor rushing defense affects every part of this team. The talent has been upgraded during the offseason. But it has to come together, beginning with what needs to be a dominant defensive line. That’s what this summer is all about.Both looked much improved during OTAs and minicamp, Parker with his speed and playmaking and Phillips with his consistency. But now everything is turned up a notch. The offense needs Parker at his best and the defense needs the same from Phillips. A breakout summer could lead to a breakout fall.A stretch-the-field tight end is so important in the make-up of a successful offense and Thomas gives the Dolphins their best option in a long time. He was brilliant playing for Adam Gase in Denver, but, mostly due to injuries, took a step back in Jacksonville. Can he resurrect his career with his old coach? We’ll be watching every day.Veteranis locked in on one side, but there are some interesting options for the other side, most notablyand. The Dolphins need four or five cornerbacks that will play regularly so finding depth here also justifies our close attention.What now withon injured reserve? Will second-round pick Raekwon McMillian show the right stuff to start right away? How big of an impact will be made by veteran free agent signing? Will any other young players step forward? Linebacker enters the summer with more uncertainties than perhaps any other position on the team.The burst we saw in the spring gave us real hope. There is little doubt Harris is the real deal. But can he play right away? Can he gain the complete trust of his coaches and teammates? This is his mission as his first training camp begins.It happens every summer. It’s almost a given. Maybe it’s an undrafted rookie. Maybe it’s a late draft choice. Someone always seems to get our attention and, more importantly, the attention of the coaches. Could it be, an undrafted receiver? Or, a former UM running back? No way to know; only this summer will tell us.He seems so much more comfortable now and has a much better understanding of the internal makeup of each player. Gase showed us a lot last season. How he handled adversity. How he motivated his players. How he seemed like such a perfect fit. But one season does not define a coach and it’ll be interesting to watch how Gase maneuvers through the challenges and surprises of the next six weeks.