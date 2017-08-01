  • Home>
AC in the AM: Answering Your Questions

Posted 56 minutes ago

Andy Cohen Columnist

With training camp now in full swing and with so many of this season’s storylines coming into focus, let’s see what Dolphins’ fans have on their minds these days. I promise no back-pedaling and no unsportsmanlike answers. 

Q. I know training camp has been going on for only a few days, but which players have already caught your eye? @lawrencerodger88 

AC: It was DeVante Parker in the offseason workouts and it’s still Parker in training camp. He seems to do something special almost every practice. It is getting to the point where it’s expected. He is a different player with a different mindset than he was a season ago. I fully expect this to continue when the games start for real. 

Q. Andy, which of the rookies do you think has the best chance to play right away? @Bobbysimonefins 

AC: Clearly it's the first two picks: defensive end Charles Harris and linebacker Raekwon McMillan. Harris, in the words of veteran defensive end Andre Branch, “will play and play a lot.” I definitely see him in passing situations and expect that he’ll be part of some of the base packages as well. McMillan looks like a pure inside linebacker in the 4-3 and is already calling signals from that position. With the loss of Koa Misi, McMillan’s chances of extended playing time have only been enhanced. 

Q. With Jason Taylor getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, what’s the one intangible in your opinion that helped separate him from other players? @markrobbins2


AC. Clearly his passion. Taylor played with a purpose, a conviction and a level of enthusiasm that you just don’t see very often, certainly not on a consistent basis. He was both the soul and the heart of this team for a long time. I have never truthfully covered a player who brought it week in and week out the way Taylor did. 

Q. How excited are you to listen to JT deliver his HOF speech this weekend? I can’t wait. Love reading your work. @CST_Henry 

AC: I have covered no better speaker than Jason Taylor so I expect a very moving speech delivered as only he can. He’s been waiting for this stage a long time. And, oh yes, thanks for the compliment. 

Q. Do you feel our statistical expectations are too high for Julius Thomas considering all the other threats Tannehill has at his disposal? @JerZeePhinz82 

AC: I’m not sure what statistical expectations you are talking about, but I can tell you that with the group of skill players the Dolphins now have, including a vastly improved Parker, they’ll be spreading the ball around quite a bit and I wouldn’t be surprised if the numbers were almost evenly divided among the receivers. 

Q. Can the Fins win 10 games this year? @DanaBKirk1 

AC: I fully expect them to. Now, injuries always play a factor and can wreak havoc with predictions. But if the Dolphins can keep their most important players healthy – you know who they are – I see no reason why they can’t return to the playoffs and that usually means double-digit wins. I know the schedule is more difficult, but the talent on this team – counting the injured players who have returned – is clearly better than it was a season ago. 

Q. Andy, your thoughts on the retirement of Branden Albert? @laceylou05 

AC: I’m not really surprised because the knee that was surgically repaired just never seemed 100 percent last season. Albert is a class act and, when he was physically right, as good as any left tackle in the league. He had an excellent career and, as for his time with the Dolphins, he played a big role in the development of current left tackle Laremy Tunsil

Q. How good is the secondary, really? @Mikeb1233 

AC: There are some concerns that need answering during the preseason. How will Nate Allen handle the starting spot next to Reshad Jones? Who’s going to start at corner opposite Byron Maxwell? Is there enough depth? I believe enough quality pieces are in place, but I still have to be convinced. 

Q. Will Anthony Fasano dramatically improve the run offense? @BrandonCole72 

AC: I think a combination of several factors should improve the rushing offense, though it was pretty good a season ago: The return of center Mike Pouncey to the lineup, the shifting of Tunsil to left tackle and, yes, the arrival of Fasano, generally considered among the top three or four blocking tight ends in the league. 

Q. Why can’t Reshad Jones stay healthy? Could it be he plays too hard? @snolot 

AC: Whoa. Jones’ pre-training camp injury occurred while working out on his own and I expect him back on the practice field relatively soon. His season-ending injury a year ago marked the first time he missed a game due to injury since the 2011 season and that’s a lot of starts Plays too hard? I wouldn’t change a thing about him. 

Q. What is the plan at the guard position and is the hope that rookie Issac Asiata is the Day 1 starter? @mcapri27 

AC: My best guess at this early juncture is that veterans Ted Larsen and Jermon Bushrod will start at guard, but this is a fluid situation and Asiata will certainly get a long look during the preseason. I can tell you this: The Dolphins have more quality depth at guard than they’ve had in a while. 

Q. Will Leonte Carroo be a fourth option at receiver or will be push for a starting spot? @franksilva54 

AC: I like a lot of what I’ve seen this summer from a slimmed down Carroo. But with Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker ahead of him, well, it won’t be easy cracking that lineup. This could very well be the deepest area of the team. I wouldn’t want to be the person deciding how many receivers to keep. 

Q. Andy, enough of the X’s and O’s and position battles, can you add a little human touch to training camp for those fans like me who live out of town? @cindimorgan89 

AC: Sure. I watched Ryan Tannehill spend 30 minutes the other day after practice walking down the middle of two lines of the cutest little kids. He signed his name to shirts, hats, footballs, you name it, and then there was this little girl who kept pulling at his jersey. “No. 17,” she said. “My dad says you’re going to be my hero someday.” Tannehill simply looked up, smiled and, with a large dose of sincerity said: “I can hardly wait.”

