AC in the AM: Defense Clearly Saves The Day

Asked early last week about the struggles on offense, and what the Dolphins’ defense could do to help, safety Reshad Jones responded with three words: “Raise our game.”

He obviously meant it. For himself and the entire defense.





For the record, the winning points in a 16-10 victory over Tennessee came on a 6-yard touchdown pass fromtowith 10:33 left, only the third offensive touchdown scored this season.But don’t be misled. This game, this victory, in so many ways this 2-2 record, belongs to the Dolphins defense.And nobody on this day was more important, more impactful, than Reshad Jones. I’ve covered most of his games. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen him any better. His highlight reel moment came late in the first quarter, Jones scooping up a Matt Cassel fumble and returning it for a 38-yard touchdown to give the Dolphins a 10-0 lead.“He (Jones) had a fire about him right from when he walked into the locker room,” said coach Adam Gase said. “He played an unbelievable game.”

But he wasn’t alone. There waswho set up that Jones touchdown with a jarring sack on Cassel. There waswith a pair of sacks and rookiewith his first career sack late in the fourth quarter and a pass rush in all that totaled six sacks. Did I mention a rushing defense that limited a very good Titans ground game to 69 yard on 20 carries?“The sky is the limit for this defense,” said veteran Cam Wake. “We have higher expectations on ourselves than anyone outside this locker room.”

That defense is the reason there is the still hope as the season reached the quarter-pole. As poorly as the offense has played – and at times it has been agonizing to watch – the defense has kept things close deep into every game. Strange, I went into this season far more concerned about the defense than the offense. Now, after four games, it is reversed.“We’re better than what we’re putting out there right now,” said Gase.Want to hear an odd stat. Neither team’s offense gained 200 yards. How many times does that happen?

Quarterback Jay Cutler admitted afterward that he certainly accepts his share of the blame.I mean the offense scores three offensive touchdowns in four games, has just two first downs at halftime against the Titans, and there are issues to be resolved.But there are issues everywhere, not just at quarterback. “Jay is way down the list of things going wrong,” said Gase.Yes, Cutler needs to play a whole lot better. He threw one interception on Sunday, after getting forced out of the pocket, that probably shouldn’t have been thrown. But is he the reason the rushing attack has struggled? The offensive line? Did he drop five passes against the Titans? Did he cause thatfumble?It would be a lot easier to correct if it were one player, or one part of the offense. But it seems to be something different every game, almost every play.“If guys just do what they are supposed to do, we’ll be all right,” Gase said.The victory over the Titans was important on several fronts. It brought the Dolphins back to .500 after starting 1-4 a season ago. It was much needed heading into next Sunday’s date with the defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons. It was the first time this team has played in front of its home crowd in nearly two months.

But it was most important because the defense showed how dominating it can be, clearly providing a blueprint moving forward.Who knows, maybe that late touchdown pass from Cutler to Landry will give this offense some kind of jump-start. Maybe that’s what it needed to build some confidence. After all, as Gase put it, “they don’t judge these games on style points.”But if they did, the performance of the defense on Sunday would get the highest grades possible.The defensive line? Rookiestarted things out in the first quarter, stripping the ball away from DeMarco Murray for – who else? -- Jones to recover.