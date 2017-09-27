AC in the AM: Emphasis Now On Fixing Problems

There was plenty going on Wednesday at the Dolphins training facility. Linebackerwas back on the practice field after a one-week suspension, some of the team’s highest profile players addressed the media and Adam Gase held his first lengthy practice after the downer against the Jets.Impressions? Sure. Conclusions? It’s a little bit too early for that. But here’s five things I took away from Wednesday’s happenings.• The Dolphins re-instated Timmons on Tuesday night and he took part in Wednesday afternoon’s practice. Gase said “it’s possible” Timmons will play Sunday against the Saints and then added: “I felt good with where we are with him. LT handled the business he needed to handle.”

Timmons stood before the media a few hours later, still wearing his practice jersey and holding his helmet. He placed the helmet on the floor, looked into the cameras and offered an apology to both the organization and its fans. “I just want to play football,” he said. “I’m a Miami Dolphin and I’m happy to be here.” There wasn’t much to say after that, Timmons choosing to stay clear of any of the details. He obviously wants to do his talking on the field.It’s good to see him back. The defense could certainly use him and I expect he’ll make a difference right away. Second, Gase handled this in exactly the correct manner. He has created a culture here with very few rules and a team first mentality. Timmons broke one of those rules and was penalized because of it. There was no need dragging this out any longer. What Timmons did was out of character for a player who had started 101 straight games and who has shown genuine leadership qualities. It was time to move on and both sides seem to be embracing that opportunity.

takes ownership for the offensive showing against the Jets. “Everyone has to play better and it starts with me,” he said. He spoke about being too one-dimensional against the Jets and the need to come out stronger in the first quarter. “There’s a lot of talent here and I feel like we should be better. We will be better.” How quickly can it come together? “Could be this week,” he said.No doubt Cutler struggled against the Jets, some of his throws clearly off target. But he made many of those same throws in the opener against the Chargers and he has shown over his career an ability to bounce back from sub-par performances. Sunday’s game against the Saints is as important for Cutler as it is for the entire offense. I anticipate that Gase will try to open things up early with some deep passes. Connect on a couple of those and that may be all Cutler needs to get going.

• Speaking of that offense, Gase once again reiterated his displeasure Wednesday at what he saw, or didn’t see, against the Jets. Perhaps most disturbing in his mind was going 1 for 12 on third downs, something he admitted was embarrassing. “A total disaster,” he called it. “It was always something.”This is an area of the team that needs to get cleaned up in a hurry. While the defense wasn’t elite against the Jets, all those three and outs by the offense, all those failed third down conversation, took its toll over the course of the game. Talent, I firmly believe, isn’t an issue. Execution is. “I know we are better than that,” Gase said. I full expect to see significant improvement on third downs against the Saints. It would help, though, to have a few third-and-ones.

• It still all starts with running back. Get him going, create some manageable third downs, dictate the tempo with his physical style and watch how much more productive the passing game can be. He had 11 carries for 16 yards against the Jets, his career low as a starter. “They stomped us,” he said. “They brought it and we didn’t. We weren’t physical enough. We all need to make plays for each other and to work together better. This is the time to get it done.”When you look at Ajayi’s numbers since the beginning of last season, it is clear that what happened against the Jets was an aberration. This week he returns to London, his hometown, and says with pride, “it’ll be a great moment for me and my family.” The setting couldn’t be more appropriate for another breakout rushing performance from Ajayi and you know, after the Jets game, the emphasis will be there. I’m expecting a memorable homecoming.

• There have been issues in the secondary over the first two games. First it was Philip Rivers completing 31 of 39 passes and last Sunday is was Josh McCown having one of his most consistent games. This week the challenge is Drew Brees and a Saints offense that can beat you so many different ways. There is no magic formula against a veteran like Brees. “Just make it tough for him,” Gase said. “Disrupt his timing. Collapse the pocket. His ability to throw the ball is as good now as it has ever been.”This only underlines the importance of the Dolphins offense getting it done. The best way to contain Brees? Keep him off the field. That means the offense needs to win time of possession and ideally put together a few of those coast-to-coast drives. But the secondary needs to step up as well. The mental errors need to be reduced and the coverage needs to be tighter. Nothing, though, would help the secondary more than a disruptive pass rush. You rattle Brees, you always have a better chance.