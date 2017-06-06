AC in the AM: Focusing On Some Starting Battles

Even with the regular season still three months away, look up and down the roster, put together your own version of the depth chart, and what I believe you will find is more certainty in the starting lineup at this juncture of the offseason than this franchise has had in a long time.
That’s promising news. That shouts stability. And consistency. And a team that has far less holes and far more answers than questions. Think about it. Quarterback? Set. Running back? Set. Both offensive tackles? Set. Tight end? Set. Defensive line? Pretty much set. No doubt injuries can change all of that in a hurry and there are always surprises. But at this precise moment, with OTAs winding down and Mini Camp scheduled for next week, I can only come up with four areas where the starting competition is too close to call.
Before we break down those four areas, you need to also keep in mind that there are several positions that will see back-up players in there perhaps as much as the starters. Consider defensive end where William Hayes
was traded for this offseason. Cameron Wake
and Andre Branch
are the starters. They earned that last season. But Hayes will play a lot, especially in rushing situations. And in passing situations, you have to believe No. 1 pick Charles Harris
will be on the field as well.
So with those types of caveats in mind, let’s take a look at the four areas that seem to have the most competitive starting battles.
Cornerback:
One spot is secure with veteran Byron Maxwell
. But the other starting position will feature an interesting training camp battle between last year’s No. 2 pick Xavien Howard
and third-year player Tony Lippett
, who has successfully made the transition from wide receiver. Both have had strong springs. Who wins? The Dolphins win because they have two quality young cornerbacks and you can never have enough of those. The other candidate to watch closely is rookie Cordrea Tankersley
, who probably won’t challenge right away, but could become a factor before too long.
Slot:
Since many teams go with a three-wide receiver set, the slot is generally considered a starting position. Bobby McCain
saw plenty of action there last season, but his game still needs refining and he’ll be the first to admit it. Also in the mix now is Michael Thomas
, who has spent most of his time at safety but has the quickness and instincts to stay with those elusive receivers lined up in the slot. Other alternatives might involve moving a corner from the outside to the inside, someone like Lafayette Pitts
, or perhaps moving a safety like Jordan Lucas
who has a diverse set of skills. As of right now, there are all sorts of possibilities.
Offensive Guard:
An important decision. Some quality alternatives. Between free agency and the draft, the Dolphins have created a nice situation at guard. One spot appears set with returning starter Jermon Bushrod
, entering his 10th season. But on the other side? It could be free agent Ted Larsen
. Could be rookie Issac Asiata. Might be one of a couple of veterans who showed us some promising moments last season, players such as Kraig Urbik
and Anthony Steen
. You can see there is more depth than there has been in a while. Too close to call right now.
Linebacker:
The Dolphins have certainly upgraded this position during the offseason with the signing of free agent Lawrence Timmons
and the drafting of Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan
. The only sure things now appear to be veteran Kiko Alonso
and Timmons. But how will Koa Misi
fit in once he returns from a neck injury that has sidelined him since last season? What about McMillan? Leading the Buckeyes in tackles the last two seasons, he certainly has the resume to get a long, serious look. But there are others to consider, young plays like Mike Hull
and Neville Hewitt
, who have shown some promise and deserve a shot. Right now it doesn’t matter who lines up inside or outside because the Dolphins are trying to create an interchangeable situation, giving them much more flexibility.
It’s hard to predict how all of this will unfold which should certainly make for an interesting training camp.