AC in the AM: For JT, It's All About The Dolphins

If Jason Taylor had his way, every member of the Miami Dolphins would be in Canton Ohio on Saturday to help him celebrate his induction into the Hall of Fame. We’re talking past and present. We’re talking trainers, equipment managers, ball boys, even secretaries. We’re talking about a head coach he never played for and some young players he hardly knows.See, it isn’t about the faces with Jason Taylor; it’s more about the uniform and the logo. It’s about what this organization means to him and how in so many ways it helped define him as a player and as a person.More than anything else, Jason Taylor wants his induction to be draped in aqua and orange.“I wanted everyone in the building to go,” Taylor said. “Unfortunately, training camp is in session and we couldn’t work it out. All these guys that I played with are part of the journey. It’s my bust, my face, but every one of them has a piece of that bust.”This is in so many ways a heartwarming story about a tall, skinny kid out of Akron and the team that helped him live out his dream. It’s a story about a strong bond and a mutual respect and creating a lifetime of memories that are too many in number to easily chronicle.Who’s coming to Canton?and John Denny will be representing this year’s team. Former teammates like Patrick Surtain, Sam Madison, Trace Armstrong. O.J. McDuffie and Tim Bowens will be there for old times sake. And, of course, Dolphins’ Hall of Fame greats Don Shula, Bob Griese, Dan Marino and Larry Csonka will proudly stand on that podium, welcoming another one of their own to this prestigious club.But it isn’t only the stars that will come out. Other people you probably never heard of will be there as well, people like Troy Maurer and Joe Cimino and Charlie Thiele who Taylor wanted so badly to attend because they have thankless jobs that often go unnoticed.Jason Taylor, though, was sure to notice.Maurer has been an assistant trainer with the Dolphins for 26 years. Cimino has been equipment manager for 11 of his 24 years with the team and Thiele an assistant for 23 years. Needless to say they’ve logged quite a bit of time with No. 99.“Joey, Charlie, Troy Maurer, those guys never get thanked,” Taylor said. “They work the longest hours. For 15 hours a day they took care of me. Troy kept me together with bubble gum and duct tape and Joey and Charlie have the thankless job of being equipment managers. Those guys have always been special to me. They are as special to me as the players.”Did anyone say class act?With all those relationships, with all that history, you can imagine how difficult it was for Taylor to interrupt his 13 seasons with his beloved Dolphins to play a season with the Redskins (2008) and one with the Jets (2010). He actually had a chance to do it a third time, prior to the 2011 season. But enough was enough. He couldn’t do it again. This is where he belonged. This is where he wanted to play his final snap.“I couldn’t leave home again and deal with walking away from this city, from this franchise and the fans again,” he said. “They were the reasons why I had to be back in Miami.”Hall of Fame Player. Hall of Fame Person. That’s Jason Taylor.