AC in the AM: Gase Has Grown In So Many Ways

Adam Gase was awfully good in his first season as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, leading the team to a 10-6 record and pushing so many of the right buttons along the way.He figures to be even better this season.Just as his players have grown, so has Gase. He is much more comfortable now, which is understandable when you consider that his first season involved learning an entire roster, installing a new offense and developing an understanding of all the many nuances of his job. How should he allocate his time? Where are the priorities? Who can he rely on? These are questions that only experience could answer.Well, now he has that experience.

• Now Gase approaches each day with a level of certainty that he couldn’t possibly have had as a rookie coach. You see it in his actions. You hear it in his words. It’s there on the training camp practice field and in his press conferences. He has embraced the demands of his job, really seems to be relish the interaction with his players and has been able to balance making things fun with getting plenty accomplished.

• Now Gase has a thorough feel for the internal make-up of most every veteran player, their strengths, their weaknesses and what to expect from them when the pressure is turned up high. He has gotten to know them in so many different ways just as they have gotten to know him.

• Now Gase has developed a genuine bond with quarterback, a mutual trust that means so much in a coach-quarterback relationship. What are Tannehill’s favorite plays? Where does he like to go in certain situations? How far can you push without pushing too far? Gase now has those answers and, because of it, can take that relationship to yet another level this season.

• Now his offense is installed and so much of the teaching has turned to refining. Gase no longer has to take things slowly. He can accelerate the pace, implement some subtle changes and, if necessary, empty the entire playbook on any given Sunday afternoon.“So many guys appreciate him and want to play for him,” said tight end. “We understand what kind of coach he is.”Gase spent most of his time with the offense last season more out of necessity than anything else. But in his second season, Gase has the flexibility to work with the defense as well, something we saw during offseason workouts and have already seen in training camp.Gase will be the first to admit that he made some mistakes last season, that there were some offensive play calls and personnel decisions that he’d like to have back. He often points to his reluctance to start Wake early enough last season as a contributing factor to a 1-4 start.But let’s be real here. Yes, he made some mistakes. No doubt when you call as many plays as he does, there will always be internal second-guessing. But think about what Adam Gase did right a season ago:

• How he never wavered in his approach during that 1-4 start, selling his team on a “this week only matters” approach that before long became the calling card for the season.

• How he had the guts to shake up the offensive line, waiving three linemen early in the season and sending a clear “no tolerance” message to the rest of the team.

• How he shelved the hurry-up offense when he realized that with a new playbook these players needed the extra time of a huddle-up approach.

• How he got it all right in time to save the season, a six-game winning streak and a trip to the playoffs the best possible proof that this team was now firmly heading in the right direction under Gase’s guidance.None of that, though, matters any longer. This is a new season, a new challenge, in so many ways a new team. Gase is starting over and that’s exactly the way he wants his players to see it as well. To nobody’s surprise, they have clearly bought in.A better Adam Gase in Year Two? That much is a given. The question now becomes: How much better will he be?