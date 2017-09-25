AC in the AM: Gase Unhappy And Rightfully So

As I keep pounding the delete button on the Jets game with very little success and as I try to turn my thoughts to London and the Saints, here are some Tuesday morning morsels to gulp down with that icy cold orange juice.• Adam Gase was blunt. He is unhappy with the play of his offense. He is considering making personnel changes. What he saw, or didn’t see, against the Jets simply can’t continue. “More mental errors than we’ve had in two years,” he said. “I’ll find some guys who want to do it right. Those are the guys that will play.”Gase didn’t specify what changes he might or might not make. “We’re going to figure something out,” he said with conviction. “We’ll make the proper adjustments.” He even went as far as to say, “it’s surprising some of the things we didn’t do right.”As for the hurry-up offense, he said, “We’ll see. I have some ideas. It’s not a hurry up offense when we snap the ball at two seconds every time.”I have plenty of faith in Gase. He knows how to balance belief and concern. He understands the inner fabric of this team. He relates so well to his players. He is relentless in his search for solutions. His impatience is a virtue because nobody wants this to linger in a season filled with so much hope. He’ll get this fixed.Someone asked if there was anything he liked after watching the tape of the Jets game.“Nothing,” came the response.And it’s clear, as he indicated Monday, that he’s going to do something about it.Just a hunch that the intensity level at practice this week will be rather high.

• “We can’t let one game define our season.” Those were the words of offensive tacklefollowing the loss to the Jets and I think that about sums up the mindset of these players.

• We saw more of that mindset late Monday morning in the open locker room period for the media. There was clearly major disappointment punctuated by resolve.stood by his locker, shaking his head. “They played well, though this one is on us,” he said. “But it was one game, we’ve got 14 more. Keep that in mind.”

• Especially hard on themselves were the offensive linemen. After a solid performance against the Chargers, the line struggled against the Jets. They didn’t win their one-on-one matchups. They didn’t play well collectively. The tape only told them what they already knew. “We didn’t get the job done,” said guard. “I had two terrible plays I didn’t like. I got my quarterback hit once. I didn’t like that.”

• That’s 82 ½ career sacks for Cam Wake after bringing down Josh McCown in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. If you get a chance, watch that play a few times, how Wake blew past offensive tackle Brandon Shell. Didn’t look 35 years old on that play. Impressive stuff.

• Even before the loss to the Jets when the Dolphins were sitting at 1-0 and feeling pretty good about themselves, Wake wisely cautioned: “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. If you’re in first place at 10 yards and you’ve got a 100-yard dash, what difference does that make? See me at the finish line.”

• Lost among the disappointment of Sunday’s loss was a nice touchdown catch byon the final play of the game. We know how high Parker can jump, but on this play he went down low to get it. Just keeps getting better.

• Also playing well was safety, who has 14 tackles in two games and after an injury-reduced 2016 season says he’s finally back to his old self.• Now it’s on to the Saints and a similar challenge to what the Dolphins faced against Philip Rivers in the opener. This time it’s Drew Brees and his talented stable of running backs and receivers. Once again the pass rush will be tested by a quarterback with an exceptionally quick release. Once again the secondary will have to contend with a very sophisticated passing attack predicated so much on Brees’ calculating mind. Did I mention Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson?• The trip to London will complete a whirlwind three weeks: From the west coast to the east coast to across the pond. Nobody is using this as an excuse and nobody should. But by the time the Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium to play Tennessee on Oct. 8th, it’ll be about seven weeks since they last played there. Strange how it seems like it’s been even longer than that.