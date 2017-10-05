AC in the AM: Is This The Week The Offense Breaks Out

After three games away from South Florida and an additional week on the West Coast, after travelling more during that span than 14 teams will the entire season, the Miami Dolphins finally play a game Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium and hope to find their offense in the process.At this exact juncture of the season, considering where the Dolphins reside and how they got here, there is no issue more pressing than righting an offense that has produced just six points over the past two games. That’s Sunday’s mission against the Tennessee Titans. That’s the real urgency of the fourth game of the regular season. That’s why this can be considered a crossroads game.The record says the Dolphins are 1-2 and that’s not all too bad given the level of parity in this league. But unless answers come on offense, unless the mistakes and the inconsistencies and the botched assignments are significantly reduced, none of that really matters.It is clear that Adam Gase’s patience has been exhausted. “There are no more excuses,” he said earlier this week. “It’s either get the job done or we’ll find someone else.”Gase has maintained all along that the problems on offense are wide spread, that each play, as he puts it, “is a different story.”What he wants now, what this team needs now, is the same page instead of a different story. I have continued to maintain that it’s not a matter of talent, that this offense clearly has the pieces to be top-tier. But it’s time now for them to go out and prove it and for the all those pieces to starting working as one.“We’re close,” said quarterbackThe Titans defense gave up 57 points last Sunday in Houston. But that means little when you consider the Saints were ranked near the bottom of the league in defense and they held the Dolphins scoreless.See, the issue here isn’t the opponent as much as it is what the Dolphins see in the mirror. And what they see is an offense that keeps beating itself, an offense that is underperforming in so many areas.The shame of it all is that the defense has put together three straight solid performances. You average giving up less than 20 points a game, you hold the opposition to 3.1 yards a rushing attempt and you get some quality play in the secondary and that’s usually a recipe for success.The Titans will pose a significant test for that rushing defense with the double threat of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. But after holding Melvin Gordon of the Chargers and Mark Ingram of the Saints to mere pedestrian numbers, the rushing defense is putting together a pretty good resume.“We’re wasting some really good (defensive) performances,” Gase said.Which brings us back to the offense. What do I want to see against the Titans? What does this offense need to do to rid itself of this early season malaise? Plenty. But for brevity purposes, I have broken it down to five things:

Through three games, the offensive line has had trouble doing just that. It’s not the sacks they have given up as much as the hits Cutler has taken. “You can only make a throw if you’re upright,” said Gase. The point here is that it’s hard to gauge how Cutler is playing unless he has time to plant his feet. No doubt he needs to play better. But he also needs more help than he’s been getting from the line.

Jay Ajayi

In the opener against the Chargers, Ajayi carried the ball 28 times and literally wore down that defense. But against the Jets and Saints, he combined for only 23 carries and wasn’t much of a factor. This needs to change. Ajayi is in so many ways the heart of this offense. His success sets things up for others. His physical style has a way of being contagious. He needs to get the ball early, needs to get it late and certainly needs to create a degree of balance that this offense has been lacking.

DeVante Parker

He was the talk of the offseason and that continued through training camp and the preseason. But, like the rest of the offense, DeVante Parker hasn’t produced as many big plays early on as we had hoped. Specifically, I’m talking about those long, high passes where he can use his massive hands and leaping ability. We saw a small sample of that in the opener against the Chargers. Now we need to see more. He is mismatch waiting to happen and the Dolphins must take advantage of that.

This offense has had far too many three-and-outs, a direct byproduct of converting only two of their last 20 third down situations. The Dolphins keep putting pressure on their defense and that’s not good. They have to start winning time of possession, need to create more manageable third down situations and must convert them with far greater frequency. You’ve got to have a success rate of at least 50 percent in this league. Other than the final score, third down conversions could be Sunday’s most telling statistic.

The Dolphins have scored three points in the first half all season. They gave us hope early on against the Saints with an impressive opening drive, only to see it dissolve with an end zone interception. Now they need to finish the deal. Don’t care if it’s a long drive or one play. The Dolphins need to score early and remember what it’s like to play with the lead.