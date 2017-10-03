AC in the AM: Leaders So Important This Week

The Dolphins would be wise to play a little Follow the Leader these days. Or, in the case of this team: Follow the LEADERS.I have covered far too many Dolphins teams over the years that have had leadership issues, teams that could have used some strong guiding voices in the locker room, teams that needed a calming influence, or perhaps a dose of perspective, during both fragile and celebratory moments. This team is not one of those teams.This team is filled with more leaders – take charge, follow me type of players – than any Dolphins team I can remember in a long time.Now they need to step forward and make a difference. The current state of this team requires it.These are challenging times after losing back-to-back games to the Jets and Saints. The defense is playing well; but the offense is failing to produce. Everyone is searching for answers, a way to escape from this early season malaise.The Dolphins need to right themselves in a hurry. They need to play a whole lot better beginning Sunday against Tennessee at Hard Rock Stadium.The young players need to understand the importance of this time and how their performance the second Sunday of October could have so much to do with the road they travel in late December. They need to be pushed and prodded by players who have been there before. They need to hear words about patience and solidarity and keeping a locker room strong.Five captains have been named for the 2017 season:, Cam Wake and. I can count at least four or five others who certainly could have qualified for that honor, players like safety, linebacker Kiko Alonzo, defensive endand offensive guardAll of them need to lead this week. All of them need to get a message across: This is not who we are. This is not how we play.“It’s easy to be a leader when things are going well because everybody is all smiles,” said Thomas. “But a time like this is when the leaders need to step up. We can’t let 1-2 become 1-3. This is the NFL. Nothing comes easily. That’s something I’m trying to impress upon the younger players.”With that in mind, let’s take a look at those five captains and the impact they could/should have:

He is the voice of experience. Has been with this team longer than any of the other 21 starters. He also doesn’t mind standing up in front of a team meeting and letting his feelings be known. You could tell he was seething after the losses to the Jets and Saints. But perspective is important as well. Wake talks often about last season when “so many people wrote us off” and how this team overcame that with six straight victories. He talks about maintaining a strong inner belief and understanding that the NFL season is far more of a marathon than a sprint. That’s what he wants his teammates to know. That’s where his leadership comes in.

Leads more by his actions than his words, though you it is evident that Suh is talking more this season and clearly has had an impact on the young defensive linemen. Suh gets ornery when the Dolphins lose games and I would imagine he’s not in the best of moods this week. He growls and people hear it. That’s good.

Another strong voice in the locker room similar to Wake. The respect his teammates have for him is off the charts. They saw how hard Pouncey worked to return to full health. They see his passion every day. The offensive line struggled against the Jets and Saints. Pouncey, I am certain, will do everything possible to make sure it doesn’t happen three games in a row. “I’m one of the leaders on offense and right now it’s unacceptable the way our offense is playing,” he said.

So respected for his work ethic, his commitment and his contagious locker room presence, Stills has emerged this season as a strong leader on this team. His voice carries plenty of weight among some of the young skill players and the fact that he has signed a long-term contract tells you the respect he commands from within the organization. He’s got plenty of leading to do this week. “My message to the younger guys is that it’s no time to panic,” Stills said. “Just go back to basics and we’ll all be fine.”

One of the most likeable players on the team and certainly one of the most caring, evidenced by the work he has done for several charitable organizations including Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in the Houston area. Thomas is the clear leader in the special teams room and never hesitates speaking up or demonstrating the right way to do things. He didn’t show up five seasons ago as a leader; he simply grew into the role and has now embraced it.“Each year is different,” said coach Adam Gase. “Last year we were looking for guys to step up and be leaders. This year just to see how these guys have taken over this program, it’s important.”That importance is only magnified at a time like this. This week is so much about moving on and about solving problems and about not letting things linger. This week is about the leaders taking charge, having their voices heard, and maintaining the right focus and belief. This week the leaders need to lead.