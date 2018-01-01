AC in the AM: Locker Room Farewells Never Easy

This is what Monday was about for the Miami Dolphins. It was about a group of players who did not achieve their desired goal and who, in fact, didn’t come close to it. It’s about beginning the process of trying to put it all in perspective. The team. The individual. The season. There’s a lot to absorb, a lot of self-evaluation to do.
That process has begun. It will continue for weeks. In some cases months.
The locker room was quiet late Monday morning when the doors were opened one final time to the media. Players were stuffing their belongings into giant clear bags. Over there, near the center of the room, Cam Wake is signing a Cam Wake jersey. He hands it to tight end
“Going to frame this,” Gray said, walking out of the locker room, squeezing that jersey in both hands.
A few feet away, guard
The certainty is that this team will never again be together exactly the way it is currently comprised. The only constant in this league is change and the players here know that after a disappointing 6-10 season, there will be plenty of that. It’s inevitable. It’s part of what this league is about.
“Nobody knows what the future holds,” said defensive back
Across the locker room, Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi is talking to long-snapper
A few players would rather not talk. The wounds of this season are still very raw, the explanations difficult to come by.
Wake is carrying a plate of eggs and bacon out of the locker room. “No pie?” I ask him. “Never for me,” he responds, always following his diet, even when the next game is still eight months away.
Defensive tackle
Indeed, it is time for all the players to put football behind them and to return to as normal a life as they can. The bodies are sore. The minds are tired. The players will surely take some good from this season, but the pain and the disappointment is too fresh now to even think about that. “It’s another season I feel like we’ve wasted,” said safety
Cornerback
Across the locker room, running back
After about an hour, the locker room doors were closed, a few players finishing their packing, others saying their final goodbyes. It’s always a little uncomfortable. You’re not sure what to say. You’re not sure what your football future holds.
“Tough day,” says Bushrod. “That’s how it works in this league. Thirty-one teams are disappointed and one team walks away happy. I just wish we had gotten more out of this season. That’s the part you just have to live with.”