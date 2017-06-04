AC in the AM: More Impressions As OTAs Continue

(AC in the AM will appear during the offseason as events warrant. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter @acohenfins.) With the final week of OTAs now in full swing and with Mini Camp set for next week, we offer some opinions and observations after watching the Dolphins practice for just under two hours on a very rainy Monday:

• How wet was it? “Miami rain is different than Utah rain,” said rookie guard Issac Asiata who attended Utah. “I’ve never gotten rained on like that before.” Guess he needs to get used to it.

• Actually the rain was a positive. It gave the Dolphins a chance to practice in weather you just know they will see at least once during the course of the season, just like the Arizona game last season. Ball security. Balance. Concentration. Improvising because of the conditions. It all became part of Monday’s challenge. “It was good to see the guys respond,” said coach Adam Gase. “Good for us to go through.”

• Another day, another strong performance by No. 1 pick. Yes, we can only learn so much without pads and hitting. But each practice Harris has shown the skills that could make him a difference-maker in his rookie season. On Monday, it was setting the edge against the run, blowing up a play on a handoff tothat had real possibilities. Gase said afterward he has noticed the consistency. “It will be an evolving process,” he said.

• You can tell that Jakeem Grant has been working on his punt catching skills this offseason. He’s dropped a few, but he hasn’t dropped many. Special teams coach Darren Rizzi estimates that by the time offseason workouts are over, Grant will have fielded about 1,000 punts on the practice field. “He looks much improved,” Rizzi said of Grant. The real test, though, is how he handles it on a Sunday afternoon.

• Dancing in the rain? There wasdoing exactly that halfway through practice. Did you really expect anything different?

• A nice touchdown pass fromtoat Monday’s practice, something that is becoming a familiar sight.

• Speaking of Tannehill, each practice he seems to pass another test. On this day, it was practicing in the rain without hesitation. It was also taking off on an improvised scramble looking very much like his old self.

• Asiata on the times he has tried to go one-on-one with defensive tackle. “He’s Suh for a reason.”

• Asiata, by the way, recently checked out Hard Rock Stadium for the first time. “Overwhelming,” he called it.

• Interesting comment from rookie linebackerabout what he is learning from veteransand. “More what they do off the field than on the field,” he said, pointing out workout regimens, diet restrictions and generally how they take care of their bodies.

• There is nobody on the roster competing against kicker, but that doesn’t mean he resides in a nice comfort zone. Franks will be the first to tell you there is a long list of kickers just waiting for a chance to unseat him. They are all a phone call away.

• One of the goals during OTAs is to develop chemistry between Tannehill and his two new tight ends,and. We have seen that develop on the practice field, but it takes time and will need more time. Granted, Tannehill played with Fasano here before, but that was five years ago and you just can’t pick up where you left off. With Thomas, it’s all about repetition and learning each other’s nuances.

• Safetycan flat out play. It’s unfortunate we won’t get to see him until the ninth game, following his 8-game suspension.

• With veteranalso showing some excellent skills,is going to eventually have perhaps more safety talent around him than at any point in his career.

• The message has been conveyed clearly to right tackle Ja’Wuan James. It’s time to be pick up his game. Find more consistency. Develop better technique. Reach another level after an up-and-down 2016 season. His starting job doesn’t appear in jeopardy, but it is evident his coaches want more and expect more. I believe James will embrace that challenge.

• At least from what I’ve seen, the next pass dropped by undrafted rookie receiverwill be the first one.

• The two words I hear most often to describe new defensive coordinator Matt Burke: Calm and cerebral. A promising concoction, don’t you think?

• And finally, defensive backis spending part of this offseason trying to raise $100,00 for a water and purification system for a community in Haiti. I’ve been around this team for a while and I haven’t met many classier people than Michael Thomas.