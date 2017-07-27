AC in the AM: Much To Talk About After The First Practice

Under a sunny sky sprinkled with just a few clouds that did little to temper the stifling heat, training camp began Thursday morning for the Miami Dolphins and here are some of the things we saw and some early impressions:



• We’ll start with Owner Steve Ross, who held his annual opening of camp press conference Thursday afternoon. The lasting impression after listening to him talk for about 20 minutes was a person who feels confident that the right pieces are in place and is genuinely excited about the prospects for this season.



How excited? “I don’t want to jinx ourselves,” he added.



What Ross sees is what everyone else is seeing. A business side that works so well with the football operation. Season ticket sales that are going up. A quarterback clearly on the rise. And as far as Adam Gase is concerned, Ross is quick to mention “you read the papers and everyone is talking about what a great young coach the Dolphins have”



But predictions? That’s not his style. “Every year you want to go all the way,” he says. “Let’s just say I’m ready for football.”



************************************

Now, back to the field:





• Asked how his knee was doing after his first practice, Ryan Tannehill raised his voice a few levels and proclaimed, “Just so everyone hears this, my knee is really good.” I know it’s repetitive for him, but I never get tired of hearing him say that.



• Speaking of Tannehill, I liked the response from Adam Gase when someone wondered how his quarterback has changed from this day a year ago. “He corrected me about three times on play calls today,” Gase said. Translation: Tannehill has mastered this offense.





• And, oh by the way, Tannehill turned 29 on Thursday. Grown up before our eyes in many ways.





• Three video boards can now be found at Dolphins practice, two in the end zone and one on the sideline. No, this isn’t a new perk for the fans, but a way for the players and coaches to check out what just happened on the field. “It’s another tool for us to almost start watching film before we’re in the meeting room,” Gase said. And, from my vantage point, you could easily tell the players were taking advantage of it.





• Yes, that was DeVante Parker picking up where he left off in the offseason program, catching two touchdown passes in his first training camp practice, one where he out-jumped cornerback Xavien Howard in the back of the end zone. After a while with Parker, you just come to expect it.





• Looking for a first day standout among the undrafted rookies? Cornerback Torry McTyer out of UNLV picked off a couple of passes. The difficult journey, though, is just beginning.





• You could tell in Gase’s voice how badly he felt for veteran linebacker Koa Misi , who was placed on injured reserve this week, his neck still in need of some significant rehab time. Gase was admittedly surprised by the news and was even hopeful Misi could be cleared to practice at some point this summer. “It's a tough thing for him to go through,” Gase said.





• Misi’s situation leaves the third starting linebacker spot wide open, the most likely candidates being rookie Raekwon McMillan and young veterans Mike Hull and Neville Hewitt . Veterans Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons appear locked into the other two starting spots.





• A nice touchdown catch Thursday by second-year player Jakeem Grant , who needs plenty more of those to become a consistent threat on offense, not just a kick returner.





• Center Mike Pouncey was cleared to practice, but spent all of his time working out with trainers both on the field and inside the facility. It was clear by the broad smile on his face, and the little dance he did on the field, that he was ecstatic to be back and was anxious to return to practice. “I just want to get out there and play football again,” he said. The Dolphins, however, want to proceed with great caution.





• Really impressed how engaged free agent tight end Julius Thomas seems to be in everything he does. Even standing on the sideline, you see him picking Tannehill’s brain at every opportunity. “He asks all the right questions,” said Gase of Thomas.



