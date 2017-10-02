AC in the AM: No Panic, Plenty of Resolve

With Team Travel finally getting to play at home Sunday against Tennessee, with an offense in careful need of dissection and with some other important issues to discuss, we offer up these Tuesday morning nuggets to digest with your fresh grapefruit sprinkled, of course, with a little sugar.• No doubt Priority No. 1 this week is the offense. I don’t pretend to have answers, but I do know that Adam Gase is the coach I want figuring this out. He knows offense. He embraces offense. He has had a close-up view of the missed opportunities, the third down failures and the lack of consistency. He figured things out last season when the Dolphins were 1-4. I am confident he will do so again.

• Most baffling? The individual parts are there. It’s the collective whole that can’t seem to get it together There’s something different every play. Maybe eight or nine guys working in synch when there should be 11.referred to it as “orchestrated chaos.”

• Are they a ball control team or a big play team? Isthe focus of this offense or is it the stable of talented receivers? Do they use the hurry up offense or do they huddle? How much of what has happened falls on Cutler? Gase and his offensive staff have some serious self-scouting to do over the next few days.• Gase spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and his message was clear. “It’s everybody,” he said. “We can absolutely clean this up very simply by doing what we’re supposed to do. We’re not doing things right.” I’m sure he’s got plenty of examples for his players.• Meanwhile, it takes something like the mass shooting in Las Vegas to put football in perspective. Just ask young Dolphins defensive back. His girlfriend works at Mandalay Bay where the shootings occurred. McTyer spent three hours trying to reach her. As it turned out, her cell phone was out of juice and she’s just fine. “Thankful,” is how McTyer put it. Suddenly, a 1-2 record didn’t seem nearly as important.

• Let’s not overlook the play of this defense, giving up less than 20 points a game. On the field for a way too many snaps, 70 in all against the Saints, the defense held Drew Brees and Co. to just two touchdowns and there were a lot of things to like:• For the third straight game, the rushing defense played well, in this case holding the Saints to 86 yards and 3.1 yards per carry. This is undoubtedly the most improved area of the team through three games and the return ofwill only help as evidenced in his first game back. Timmons, by the way, was on the field for every defensive snap.

played his best game of the season against the Saints both against the run and the pass. His jarring tackle resulting in a 2-yard loss on a third-and-one play was negated by a penalty, but it was memorable nonetheless.

also played well, his most impressive play coming when he stuffed a screen pass for a 2-yard loss.

• Cam Wake smothered Drew Brees in the fourth quarter for his 83 ½ career sack, an exclamation point on a day that also included three tackles for losses and two other quarterback hits. Check the stat line every week. Wake’s name is always prominent.

• Inactive for the first two games, rookie cornerback Codrea Tankersley started his first game against the Saints and gave us every indication that he belongs. Gase obviously agrees, announcing Monday that he’ll continue to be the starter moving forward. Tankersley had five tackles, a pass break-up and just missed on an interception near the goal line. “Should have picked that one off,” he said. “I was more than close.”• What can the defense do when the offense struggles like this? “We’ll just have to raise our game,” said Reshad Jones.• The AFC East remains wide open with the Patriots already having two losses, along with the Jets, and the Bills in first place at 3-1. The point here is that the Dolphins still have time to get it right and be a major factor in the division this season.• And now we turn our thoughts to the Titans. A year ago at almost exactly this time, they came to Hard Rock Stadium and pretty much had their way in a 30-17 victory. As things played out, that loss preceded a six-game winning streak that turned the season around. Wouldn’t it be nice if this year they can start that turnaround against the Titans?