AC in the AM: Offense Needs To Find Some Answers

If you just look at the 1-1 record, the Dolphins are in decent shape heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in London.After all, there are only two undefeated teams left in the league and that makes the Dolphins among a large contingent of teams with just one loss. But if you look further, if you evaluate what happened last week against the Jets, if you study the statistics and the performance charts, you’ll better understand the importance of this moment.The Dolphins need to play a whole lot better.And quickly.Especially on offense.A team that has scored just two touchdowns in the first two games, and a total of three first half points, a team that needed a missed field goal as time expired to survive the Chargers and who looked so out of sorts last Sunday against the Jets, must start developing a level of offensive cohesion and consistency that just hasn’t been evident early on.Certainly the defense has issues as well. But giving up just 17 points to the Chargers and 20 to the Jets shows an encouraging bottom line and right now most of the concern around this team, definitely through the eyes of Coach Adam Gase, centers around an offense that just hasn’t found its mojo.“We’re not playing well on offense,” Gase repeatedly pointed out this week. “We’ll make the proper adjustments. We’ll figure this thing out.”What are those adjustments? Is it personnel? Play-calling? Philosophy? A clearer picture will emerge on Sunday.“I expect us to rebound,” said offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen. “I expect us to come out with a vengeance.”As for the performance against the Jets, Christensen added, “It’s rare to see an opponent come out with more energy than us. We need to change that.”Sure, there are some built in excuses. An opener that was delayed a week because of Hurricane Irma. Ten long days on the West Coast. Three weeks of travel, from the West Coast, to the East Coast to Across the Pond, to begin the season, a brutal stretch that would test even the most experienced of teams, let alone a team like the Dolphins who are still trying to find out exactly who they are.But nobody cares about excuses. The Saints certainly won’t when these two teams go at it Sunday morning (South Florida time) at historic Wembley Stadium. For the Dolphins, this week is so much about gathering themselves, about proving what happened against the Jets was an aberration and about establishing a level of execution on offense that we just haven’t seen yet this season.It’s going to be difficult shutting down a Saints offense that comes in averaging 24.3 points a game. You don’t often hold Drew Brees and that sophisticated passing attack to pedestrian numbers. Even the finest of defenses find that out. So the onus will fall squarely on the Dolphins offense to come up with enough points, enough meaningful plays, to offset what Brees and Co. have in store.“We’ve got to make sure that everybody is doing their job each and every play,” said Cutler. “So let’s talk specifics. What does this offense need to do against the Saints? Five things quickly come to mind:

You can’t survive in this league scoring three first half points in two games. The Dolphins must begin this game with a sense of urgency on offense, and I’ve got a hunch Gase will reflect that in his play calling. Get ahead, create the type of tempo that is best suited for you, and everything becomes so much easier. That needs to be the mindset.

Jay Cutler

He was decent against the Chargers and struggled, as the rest of the offense did, against the Jets. What we need now is Cutler at his best and that means accurate passes, comfort in the pocket, and a few of those 50-50 balls tothat can swing the outcome of a game. So much of this also depends on the offensive line giving him adequate time.

Julius Thomas

He has been relatively quiet over the first two games, catching just six passes, none for touchdowns, his long gain only 11 yards. That’s not why the Dolphins signed Thomas this past offseason. They signed him to provide another dimension to this offense, a big play tight end capable busting open the seam of a defense. Thomas, I believe, needs to be a difference-maker for this offense to enjoy long-term success. Wouldn’t be a bad time to start Sunday.

Jay Ajayi

He is returning home to London and that should make this game special. Now what Ajayi needs to do is make it memorable as well. There is no great mystery here. When Ajayi gets doing, the offense gets going. When he puts up big numbers, the passing game usually follows suit. “It’s so much easier when we establish the run first,” said Cutler. “It keeps the defense off balance.” The Saints are vulnerable against the run. I expect a big game from Ajayi.

This has been an issue all week leading up to this game, understandably so after the Dolphins finished 1 for 12 against the Jets on third downs. Part of the problem is that the Dolphins have been facing far too many third-and-long situations, which undoubtedly affects your success. That needs to change against the Saints. Convert a few third downs and your defense rests. Convert a few more and you’re controlling the clock. Convert enough and you’re going to win the game. It could turn out to be this Sunday’s most telling stat.