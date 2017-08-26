AC in the AM: Sizing Up Where Dolphins Stand

Withand the starting offense looking just about ready for the regular season to begin, with the defense still searching for more consistency and with the final preseason game only a few days away, we offer you plenty to swallow with your Monday morning coffee and orange juice.

• I really believed it would have taken Jay Cutler more time than it has to develop a feel for this Dolphins’ offense. But Cutler looked so confident and comfortable against the Eagles, so in tune with the skills of his receivers, that it is clear the adjustment period has moved along rapidly. Sure, the next two weeks will be invaluable for Cutler as he continues to embrace his new environment. But how can you not feel confident after what we saw from Cutler in two preseason games?

• Meanwhile, a nice connection has formed between Cuter and wide receiver DeVante Parker . It probably has something to do with Cutler having played with several receivers in his career similar to Parker in skills, players like Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery. “He likes tall receivers and he likes guys who can go up and get the ball,” said Parker, who sure sounded as if he was describing himself.

• Some of the questions surrounding this team right now center on a starting defense that simply didn’t look sharp enough against the Eagles, giving up 166 yards in the first quarter alone. Missed tackles. Breakdowns in the secondary. Poor execution. It was addressed on Sunday and it will continue to be addressed. Adam Gase says one of the keys is being more productive on first and second down, thus setting up long yardage situations where this defense can take advantage of its pass rush. That’s where this defense can excel.

• But it is far too early to form any conclusions. How many times, for instance, will there be a communication breakdown between two veterans like Reshad Jones and Byron Maxwell , as there was on a 50-yard scoring play against the Eagles? How many times will Jones miss an open field tackle as he did on tight end Zach Ertz? It happens, but you know it is correctable. That’s what the summertime practice field is for. This defense has plenty of the right pieces in place, impressive pieces. Now, it’s a matter of developing the type of chemistry you need heading into the regular season.

• So cornerback remains an open competition. Should add some importance to Thursday’s preseason finale.

• That last preseason game against Minnesota could also be important for linebacker Rey Maualuga who practiced for the first time on Sunday and hopes to get in a for at least a few plays against the Vikings. Maualuga will tell you he’s still not in peak condition.



• Lost among the big plays and momentum shifting moments in last Thursday night’s game was one very impressive statistic for the Dolphins: They were penalized only four times, almost unheard of in a preseason game.





• The idea was never to give Mike Pouncey extended minutes against the Eagles. The idea was to get him back on the field, let him breathe some football air, watch him take some snaps with the first team offense, and see how his body responds. “Feels great,” Pouncey said afterward. Seems like the summertime plan for Pouncey has unfolded nicely.





• Jakeem Grant sure looks like he’s adjusted well to his switch to wide receiver, his 71-yard catch and run the most recent example. You just know Gase is going to keep figuring out ways to get the ball in his hands.





• Probably no player has shown he is more ready for the regular season to begin than running back Jay Ajayi . The guy runs like he’s on a mission, and perhaps he is. I was concerned when he suffered that early camp concussion. Those concerns were alleviated against the Eagles.





• The more I see of linebacker Lawrence Timmons , the more I believe he’s going to make a major difference in this defense as a three-down player. He is a nice combination of consistency and playmaking.





• I continue to be impressed with rookie linebacker Chase Allen , who played in the middle for much of the second half against the Eagles and clearly stood out.



