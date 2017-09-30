AC in the AM: So Much Depends On Fixing This Offense

The urgency of the moment is undeniable.The Miami Dolphins need to find out what’s wrong with this offense and they need to find out quickly.The latest example of this is a concoction of disappointing. frustrating and, yes downright baffling.

The Dolphins did not score a point against the New Orleans Saints Sunday in London. Came close once. But that was it. That the defense played reasonably well in a 20-0 loss is only minor consolation. The immediate future of this team, as well as the long-range hopes for this season, depends on locating the source or sources of these problems.What we saw against the Saints simply won’t suffice and Coach Adam Gase will be the first one to tell you that.“I wish I could say it’s just this,” Gase said afterward. “But is it multiple things? Is it the play calls? The schemes? Are we too predictable? We have to look back at the last three games and see what’s going on. We have to figure out what’s going on.”Over these three games, the Dolphins have scored 25 points, an average of just over eight points a game including one touchdown over the last two games. There is plenty of evaluating to do and you just know Gase used all of the nine hours on the long flight home to try and make sense of it all.

Is it? “Everybody wants to blame the quarterback all the time,” said Gase, refusing to pin it solely on Cutler. But there is no denying that the 34-year-old quarterback isn’t quite in synch with the players around him and there is no better evidence of that than on third downs. The Dolphins were 1-for-8 against the Saints after going 1-for-12 against the Jets. That’s 2-for-20 in two games. Unacceptable.The Dolphins finished with 186 yards against a defense that had been giving up an average of 437.7. Also unacceptable.

“We’re all humbled and a little embarrassed,” Cutler said.Now the question is simply this: What are they going to do about it? How do you fix an offense that on paper looks talented enough, but has failed to produce the way it should? Do you rely more on? Do you make subtle changes or do something far more significant? Gase knows it’s on him. He knows that this week and the conclusions he and his coaching staff forms could very well prove to be the defining moment of this season.“I know we’re better than what we’ve done,” Gase said.Nothing depicted the frustration more than the opening drive of the game. The Dolphins looked so sharp, spreading the ball around, putting together one first down after another. Cutler tofor 15 yards. Ajayi bursts through a hole for 15 more. Cutler hits Parker on a slant. Cutler was 6-for-7. Everything seemed to flow just right.

And when Cutler founddown the middle for a 22-yard gain on a third-and-seven play, the Dolphins had a first down at the Saints 4-yard line and looked prime to pounce on a 7-0 lead. But that’s when things turned sour. Cutler’s softly lofted pass to Thomas in the corner of the end zone appeared slightly underthrown, enough for cornerback Ken Crawley to jump just high enough to pull down the interception.Could Thomas have done more on the play? Was a five wide set the wrong formation? Or was it just a throw Cutler would love to have back? These are some of the questions that must be answered, and that was just one play.Nonetheless, it was a sign of things to come, the first and best example of an offense beating itself far too many times or falling just inches short when it mattered most.

Ajayi gains an important first down late in the first half but it’s negated by a facemask penalty.has a nice run that is negated by another penalty. Ajayi is stuffed for no gain on a third-and-inches play. These things add up. These things will get you beat or, in this case, shut out.The penalties weren’t limited to one side of the ball either.stuffs Saints running back Mark Ingram on what could have been a huge third-and-one stop early in the third quarter. But rookie defensive tackleis called for holding, highly unusual on a running play. That drive ended with the Saints’ first touchdown.Or how about this play? The Saints are driving early in the fourth quarter when a bad shotgun snap sails over the head of Drew Brees. The ball is bouncing everywhere, through the grips of players on both teams.has a great chance to recover. But it slips out of his hands, Brees finally falling on the ball.One more bounce. One more inch. Brees runs a QB sneak on a fourth-and-one play, the official measures and the Dolphins start celebrating because it sure looked like the Saints were a hair short. But after careful examination, the Saints are given the first down by a single link of that chain, if that much.None of these are excuses. None are meant to justify what happened. All of them simply depict the type of day it was for the Dolphins. How nothing went right on offense. How so many close plays didn’t materialize. How the frustration mounted as the game wore on. I feel especially bad for Ajayi. He was playing at home in London. He wanted so much for this to be a special day. But he never quite got going, just like the entire offense.The season is still young. The Dolphins play their first game at Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday against Tennessee. A 1-2 record at this juncture isn’t a major concern, certainly when you think back to a season ago. But the play of this offense is a major concern and little else will matter unless answers are found in a hurry.