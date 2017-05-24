AC in the AM: Some Compelling Storylines On Dolphins

(AC in the AM will appear during the offseason as events warrant. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter @acohenfins.)

After two days of press conferences featuring eight players, after listening to the stories they told, the feelings they shared and the goals that they outlined, these are my impressions of each:





• Running back Jay Ajayi is exactly where I had hoped he would be. Humble about his breakout 2016 season. Determined to prove that it was only the beginning. Grateful that his role on the team is now clearly defined. Confident that he now has the complete trust of his teammates. “I know what I can do in this league,” he said. “Now it’s about taking another step.” There is no reason to believe that he can’t or won’t.





• Ndamukong Suh made a point to remind us that he is now 30 years old. Is that possible? Has he really played in the league that long? “Many more years to come, hopefully,” he said. You look at the way he trains, the condition he is in, the passion he exudes and the commitment he maintains and it isn’t far fetched to presume that the best is yet to come. He played well, often dominating, in his first two seasons here. Now he expects more. “I’m supposed to be the anchor,” he says. Can’t think of a more secure anchor I’d rather have.





• Lawrence Timmons will prove to be a significant upgrade for this defense in general and the linebacker corps in particular. He is diverse enough to play any of the linebacker positions and multi-talented enough to stay on the field all three downs. A 10-year veteran with the Steelers– never missing a game the last six seasons -- Timmons is a leader by voice and actions. “I have a physical presence,” he said. “I can cover, stop the run, I can blitz the passer.” That would all suit the Dolphins just fine.





• A year ago at this time, Jermon Bushrod ’s career was clouded with uncertainty. He was coming off a serious shoulder injury, his offseason filled with rehab, and he was being switched inside to guard after playing so long at tackle. Now sprint forward to the present. Bushrod is healthy, probably healthier than he’s been in years, and he now has 16 starts at guard on his resume. Little wonder he wanted to come back. Little wonder the Dolphins embraced that notion. “I was inspired so I decided to give it another ride,” he said. We can only hope it’s a smooth one.





• Julius Thomas is healthy again and if that’s not enough to raise concern around the NFL, he is now back with Adam Gase and the last time they were together in Denver all Thomas did was catch 24 touchdown passes in 28 games. Yes, the Dolphins might have finally found the game-busting, field-stretching tight end they have lacked for far too long. “I’m in a sweet spot,” said Thomas, so at ease in front of a microphone. “My body feels good and the game is slowing down. This is an exciting time for me.” Imagine what he could mean to this offense? To Ryan Tannehill ? To the rest of the receiving corps? Two uneventful years in Jacksonville didn’t not temper his enthusiasm. “It just wasn’t a good fit,” he said of the Jaguars. The Dolphins, conversely, seem like the perfect fit.





• He was 28 when he left the Dolphins and now, five years later, tight end Anthony Fasano is back, more polished in his skills, more certain in his role and, of course, more aware that this could very well be his final football stop. What does he bring to this team? A tenacious blocker, a sure-handed receiver and an excellent compliment to the big-play ability of Julius Thomas. “A lot of change for the better,” he said of his second stint with the team. I have fond memories of Fasano from his five seasons here, none more vivid than his game-winning touchdown catch on a freezing day in Kansas City back in 2008. Will Fasano make a difference on this team? There’s little doubt in my mind that he will.





• Grateful for a new contract and determined to prove that he is worth it, Kenny Stills returns to the Dolphins for a third season, clearly a player that Adam Gase considers one of the crucial pieces to this offense. He is the home run hitter, averaging more than 17 yards a catch last season to go with nine touchdowns. “If we stay healthy, we can do something big here,” Stills says. In so many ways, he typifies what this team is about. Young. Hungry. Determined. Brimming with confidence. “This,” he said Wednesday, summing up the feeling of so many teammates, “is where I want to be.”



