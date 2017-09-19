AC in the AM: Time To Answer Your Questions

Do the Fins have to be cautious in overworking Ajayi? 28 carries is a lot for a running back these days. Can he sustain it? — Olive Grove (Jon) (@Owlizee) September 18, 2017

Your opinion on Cutler please. I don't know if he is the "solution" at qb spot, yesterday he looked quite erratic. — Rach (@rmitelhaus) September 18, 2017

The red zone offense has been bad for years. Always there, never get TD's. How do they fix that? — Tim Wood (@TimWood1988) September 18, 2017

Overuse of Landry? The failed end arounds, screens, and a pass attempt? 13 for 78 yds is fine, but next WR is Parker with 4. Spread it out. — Michael (@MJ_Cline) September 18, 2017

No better way to start a week than read your column, @ACohenFins. Specially if our beloved 'Fins won. Saludos desde Pachuca, México. Cheers! — RAFAEL TADEO ROBLES (@rafaeltadeo_mx) September 18, 2017

Run defense seems improved, but pass defense was horrendous. What can be done to fix it? — Dolphins BR (@BrDolphins) September 18, 2017

Was the lack of pressure on Rivers concerning, considering the money and draft choices made towards the dline? Or is SD oline that good? — Todd Andy Ambuel Jr. (@AndyDaPhinPhan) September 18, 2017

@ACohenFins With the Jets rebuilding and off to a very poor start, how do we ensure we do not take them lightly? — Ryan K (@rGkopp) September 18, 2017

The o line play seemed to be pretty solid, despite injuries to the guard position. What is your take on how the guard position played? — Alec Vaughan (@alec_vaughan) September 18, 2017

Fortunate to win. Our strength is offensive talent. Must dictate game flow with O.

Will need to be more aggressive in weeks to come. — Clayton Cane (@dropdgold) September 18, 2017

With a compelling season-opening victory in the books, with the Jets next on the agenda this Sunday and with so many topics to discuss, let’s see what’s on your mind – and I promise none of my answers will drift wide right.# # # Q.AC: Sure, they have to be cognizant of that, but Ajayi wears a defense down with his punishing running style and seems to thrive on more carries. Check out his numbers in the fourth quarter of games. Very telling. As long as the game is close, or the Dolphins are ahead, I don’t expect any reduction in his carries. He is just a unique athlete who, asso aptly put it, “makes us all look good.”# # # Q.AC: With all due respect, I didn’t see erratic at all. Frankly, I saw the opposite. Cutler threw the ball 33 times with only nine incompletions. As best I can tell, he had only one poorly thrown pass, a red zone attempt to. My opinion on Cutler is that he couldn’t have played much better considering how short a time he has been with the team. I’m encouraged. But it’s not about one game; it’s about doing it consistently over this journey. That, I believe, is how Cutler will and should be judged.# # # Q.AC: I believe it already is fixed with the improvement of, the arrival of tight end, the continued development of Jarvis Landry and, of course, thefactor. No doubt, the desired results were not there against the Chargers. But that’s a small sample size and that was a pretty good defense they were facing. This is the most red zone talent we have seen on this team in quite a while. Let’s give it a chance to play out.# # # Q.AC: Again, this was just the first game. There are no trends yet. I do agree this offense will be better by spreading the ball around. For instance, I'd like to see tight end Julius Thomas more involved and I believe that will happen. As for Landry, he is such a special player I would hate to look away from him too often.# # # Q.AC: I know you’re not asking a question, but I certainly appreciate the compliment. And, yes, it’s always more enjoyable writing a column after a win, especially after a win like this past Sunday.# # # Q.AC: I wouldn’t say the pass defense was horrendous when you consider the Chargers scored only 17 points. Keep in mind the quarterback they were playing against. Philip Rivers is a top-tier player at his position who gets the ball out as quickly as any in the game. Let’s see what happens Sunday against the Jets and then in London against Drew Brees of the Saints before we start talking about fixing things. For instance, it was only the first game back for safetyafter missing much of last season. He’s only going to get better.# # # Q.AC: As previously mentioned, Rivers gets the ball out quicker than just about any other quarterback so it’s hard to properly judge the pass rush when they simply don’t have time to get there. We should get a better indication against the Jets. As an aside, it is no longer the SD o-line, but now the LA o-line. It’s going to take me a while to get used to it too.# # # Q.AC: Surprisingly well for an undrafted rookie starting his first NFL game. While he wasn’t on the field in the nickel package, he certainly was a factor against the run, finishing with 4 tackles, and the stage truthfully never seemed too big for him. He’s also an excellent special teams player.# # # Q.AC: This Dolphins team hasn’t proven enough yet to take anyone lightly. The thing about the Jets, and when these two teams play, is that records and standings usually don’t have much to do with it. The series is filled with upsets and that’s because it’s such an intense rivalry. There are enough veterans on this team who have learned from past results that the message will get across. I expect to see the same drive and passion we saw against the Chargers.# # # Q.AC: While it’s hard to judge the play of the interior linemen, I can tell you thatandare each playing well enough on the left side to justify a rotation system. At right guard,is a so steady he rarely makes a glaring mistake. The guards didn’t give up any sacks against the Chargers and Jay Ajayi did rush for 122 yards so that probably tells you everything you need to know.# # # Q.AC: Again, not a question but a point worth commenting on. I agree with you. The strength of this team is the talent on offense and that offense must set the tone. We saw signs of the aggressiveness you’re talking about in the second half against the Chargers and I would expect it to continue throughout the season. That’s Adam Gase’s nature. Be bold. Be creative. I think by the end of the season we’ll agree that this offense was both.