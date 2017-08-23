AC in the AM: Tonight Should Tell Us Plenty

This will be the truest measuring stick of the summer. The veterans will play at least a half, in some case well into the third quarter. Substitution patterns will be formed. Third down packages will be implemented. A game plan will be followed. We’ve seen glimpses of this in the first two preseason games. But tonight takes things to an entirely different level.
Tonight is about gauging how ready you are for the regular season to begin and which of the areas, in particular, need special attention over the next two weeks. Tonight is about the starters getting into a flow, about making adjustments and about building some momentum heading into September.
We’ve seen some positives surface over the first two preseason games. We’ve seen some young players who deserve further looks and we’ve seen flashes and indicators that offered promise. But we haven’t seen it sustained; we’ve only seen small sample sizes.
That’s about to change. While tonight’s game won’t answer all of our questions, alleviate all of our concerns or justify all of our optimism, it will tell us whether this team is trending in the right direction, whether the execution and the chemistry and the trust has developed to a regular season level. The practice field tells us plenty, but nothing close to what we learn by an extended look against the starters from another team, in this case the Eagles.
Don Shula used to leave his starters out there into the third quarter, so he could see how they responded to halftime adjustments. “The third preseason game,” he often said. “usually told me everything I needed to know.”
What do we need to know about this team? What do we need to see? Plenty. Here are five things for starters:
• A large dose of
• The return of
• A big play and a big drive: Both are important, first to show this offense can do things the easy way, then to show it can do it the hard way. The big play? I’ll take a quick slant to
• The run defense stepping up: This was one of the major issues heading into the offseason and continued through training camp. Up until now, we haven’t seen enough to properly measure progress, but that should change with the first team defense figuring to play at least the entire first half. How much of an impact will some of the new players make?
• Special teams taking shape: This is when the mixing and matching usually stops and instead Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi starts coming up with the first team personnel for a variety of units. Punt coverage? Field goal block? Kickoff returns? It should all come into better focus tonight. You’ll see the special teams core players like