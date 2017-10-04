AC in the AM: Two Young Corners Growing Together

They are the present with a real chance to become the future. The Dolphins have two young, promising cornerbacks in their starting lineup right now and you get the distinct impression they wouldn’t mind it one bit if they stuck around for a while.Like for the next 10 years or so.That’s the hope withand. That they will help solidify this secondary. That they will grow together. That they will demonstrate over the course of this season that they not only belong on this level but can flourish. Think what it would mean to this defense. Think what it could mean to this team.“We like the tall, long corners that can come up and press and play physical at the line of scrimmage,” said coach Adam Gase.That’s what they’ve got in both Howard and Tankersley. They are alike in so many ways, each listed at 6-foot-1, each weighing 196-pounds, each born in 1993 and each selected on the second day of the NFL draft, Howard in the second round in 2016 and Tankersley in the third round last April.

“My goal is to be elite,” said Howard.“I know I can produce on this level,” added Tankersley.Now they get their chance together, intent on helping fortify a position so crucial to every defense.Said safety, “these guys are going to be good.”Howard missed most of his rookie season with an injured knee. But he came on late in the year and showed big-time coverage skills, solidifying his first team status when training camp began. Tankersley was inactive for the first two games this season, but started last Sunday against the Saints and, after playing well, will start this Sunday against the Titans.

Asked on Monday if Tankersley was now be the full-time starter, Gase didn’t hesitate.“Yes,” he said.And so, with that one word answer, the Dolphins have their starting cornerbacks firmly in place. The question now remains: For how long?Another young talent cornerback,, was clearly in the mix for a starting spot until suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in training camp. One door closed, another one opened. Lippett could very well be a factor next season, but right now the opportunity belongs to Tankersley and Howard.Tankersley has already gotten the attention of one pretty good quarterback. After last Sunday’s game, Drew Brees approached him on the field.

“You did good, I love your competitive work,” Brees told TankersleyGot a feeling Tankersely won’t forget that encounter anytime soon. “Coming from him,” he said, “it meant a lot.”No doubt there will be growing pains for both Howard and Tankersley. There always are. Howard has already been entrusted with covering some of the game’s top receivers. That he has yet to give up a touchdown pass this season says plenty. But he’ll be the first to tell you, as Tankersley will, that there is so much improving still to do.

Every week poses a new challenge, a different opportunity. How is their technique? Their ball skills? How well have they grasped this defense? These are the tests they must pass. The coaching staff wants them to be aggressive, prefers that they challenge receivers with close-up coverage, utilizing their size whenever possible. “Don’t give them a lot of room to work with, that’s the objective,” Tankersley said.Young. Talented. Confident. “We bring a lot of attitude to the team,” Tankersley said.Added Howard, “it’s all about making plays. That’s what will define us as players.”I like the fact that the commitment has now been made to both players, that the vision is for them to learn through experience and the more they learn, the more they play, the more comfortable they will become. The Dolphins want results right away. We all do. But you can’t lose sight of the long-term picture either and how the things they can gain this season will serve them well down the road.

Right now Howard is slightly ahead, the result of more starts and a full year in the system. He has mentored Tankersley as best as he can, working on both technique and the mental part of the game.“When (Tankersley) is down,” Howard said, “I just tell him to clear his head and move on to the next play. It’s the NFL. Stuff is going to happen.”Stuff like Howard currently nursing an injured shoulder that has him listed as day to day. Assuming he recovers in time, Howard and Tankersley will start their second game together Sunday against Tennessee, both hopeful that the resume they produce this season will be enough to keep them together, right where they are now.Have the Dolphins turned the corner at cornerback? We’ll learn a little bit more every week.