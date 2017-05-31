AC in the AM: Who looks good? Practice observations

(AC in the AM will appear during the offseason as events warrant. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter @acohenfins .)Thoughts and opinions after watching the Dolphins work out in the sweltering heat for just under two hours on the final day of May:

• It was just one play, without pads, but it provided a glimpse of what we might expect from No. 1 pickthis season. The ball was snapped and before left tacklecould turn his head, Harris was already by him. Would have been a sack if the hitting were real. Instead, it was simply a reminder that even against a player of Tunsil’s caliber, that quick first step by Harris could be a difference-maker on this level. Bottom line: This young man has a chance to be special, and I’m talking about as a rookie.

• Another match-up worth following during practice: Nickel backlined up against, two little guys with oversized hearts who don’t mind – actually relish – getting into each other’s craw.

• Speaking of Landry, when asked about the relaxed guidelines on celebrations this season, he quickly applauded. “About time,” he said. And you just know Landry is going to come up with some beauties.

• Each practicekeeps showing an improvement catching the ball. It looks so natural for him now.

• Long shots who have impressed early? Here are two to consider: wide receiver, an undrafted rookie out of Arkansas, has caught everything thrown his way. Defensive tackle, a former rugby and discus standout who was born in England and never played college football, has bounced around with five different teams over the past four years before getting a shot with the Dolphins. “He just keeps making plays,” Gase said.

• Talking about stating the obvious: Cam Wake already looks in regular season shape.

• The good news with the OTAs taking place in 90-plus degree temperatures is that it both tests the levels of endurance and serves as a gauge for how much more conditioning needs to be done before training camp starts in late July.

• The question everyone keeps asking is aboutand the health of his left knee. The answer hasn’t changed since OTAs began and that’s good news. Tannehill continues to show no side effects of those sprained ligaments he sustained late last season. If not for the brace on his knee, you see absolutely no difference in Tannehill from a year ago at this time.

• One of the things I really like about Gase is that he errs on the side of caution when it comes to both injured players and veterans late in their careers. He knows what they can do. He doesn’t need to see it in May or June. As much as he wants his entire starting lineup together, there is no urgency. It’s all about getting them ready when the games count for real. How can you not respect that attitude?

• The more I see him, the more it becomes apparent thatshould fit in nicely in his first season on this Dolphins’ defense. There isn’t a linebacker position that he can’t play.

• Gase used the “C” word Wednesday to describe up-and-down defensive tackleand that’s promising news. “I’ve seen consistency,” Gase said. “He’s very difficult for us to block right now.”

• A nice interception on Wednesday by free agent safety, who won’t be eligible to play until the ninth game, but should be a major factor on this defense once he returns from the suspension.

• We’re already getting a brief preview of all the ways Gase plans on utilizing the various talents of tight endand it’s going to be fun to watch. If Thomas can stay healthy, his unique skill set could be exactly what this offense was lacking last season. “I’m going to see less double teams with him around,” Landry predicted.

• Entertaining scene toward the end of practice Wednesday with the defensive backs jawing at the wide receivers. “They deserved to,” said Gase. “They took it to the offense today.”

• A year ago, this time of the year was devoted to learning an entirely new offense and defense. Now it’s about refining it. “More questions this year,” Gase said, “and more feedback.”

• And finally, Landry’s reaction on being moved up to No. 42 in the NFL’s Top 100 player rankings was, guess you could say, somewhat expected. “I won’t settle for 42,” Landry said. Got a feeling he won’t have to.