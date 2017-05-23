AC in the AM: Why The Dolphins Should Be Better

But as OTA’s begin this week, as we see these players on the field for the first time, as the sum total of all the offseason moves become apparent, what also is becoming apparent is that these Dolphins should be better, deeper and more proficient than they were in their first season under Coach Adam Gase.
Here are some reasons why:
• Got to start with Gase: Everything seems different now with a full season in the rearview mirror. There is a comfort zone that has taken hold, a real understanding of expectations and terminology, a sense of purpose and confidence. You can’t touch it or always see it. But you can feel it is there. It is a byproduct of familiarity and trust. A year ago, Gase knew very little about his players. Now, there is very little he doesn’t know. That’s got to be a huge plus.
• The offseason has been productive and thorough: There was a long list of needs after the playoff loss to Pittsburgh. As we scan down this new-look roster, you can now check off just about every box. Help on the defensive line? Got it. More talent at linebacker? Taken care of. A playmaker at tight end? That’s why they now have
• A deeper team: While there are no guarantees which of the new players, either free agents or draft choices, will start, it is now undeniably clear that there is far more quality depth on this roster than there was a season ago. Based on early impressions, there are some interesting battles ahead at positions such as offensive guard, linebacker and defensive tackle. Look at the roster. Evaluate the competition. You’ll see the real potential for fewer drop-offs due to injuries.
• A healthy and far more comfortable
• The
• An improved run defense: This may have been the biggest priority heading into the offseason with the Dolphins finishing 30th in the league against the run last season. Just the return of Jones (see above) will make a difference, but so will the impact of free agents
What this week is about, and the next several weeks for that matter, is introducing the new players to the type of atmosphere Gase and his staff have worked so hard to develop, outlining the expectations, exploring how each piece might fit and generally making sure each player has a grasp of the playbook and their specific assignments.
You can only do so much in OTAs with no contact work allowed. But these days of May and June are more about building a foundation than anything else. And after a very productive offseason, it is clear that foundation is stronger and deeper than it has been a while. Now the real test is seeing how it all comes together and ultimately how all these upgrades translate into the bottom line record.