Ac In The Am: Quality Depth A Key To This Team

Every team needs them. Every team wants them. They usually don’t make headlines; they just make plays. Fans aren’t wearing their jerseys, columns aren’t telling their stories and game plans aren’t designed with them in mind. They are the unsung heroes of this team, players who don’t start but contribute in some important way every week.
Without them, the Dolphins wouldn’t be where they are today. They offer diversity and consistency and quality depth and a mindset that doesn’t involve a massive ego, but simply a desire to add to the inner fabric of this team. In many ways, they are indispensible.
Let’s focus on five such players, each having plenty to do with where this team resides at this precise moment and each, for the most part, existing quietly in the background – until their moment comes. • Running back Damien Williams: Jay Ajayi
gets most of the publicity and rightfully so. But Williams is the change of pace back who is enjoying a fine season, rushing for three scores and catching passes for three more. He offers speed and elusiveness and a toughness that has gained the respect of his teammates. Special teams? Third downs? Passing situations? Williams does it all very efficiently. • Linebacker Mike Hull:
We heard more about Hull when Kiko Alonso
missed the Arizona game, the second-year linebacker starting his first game and coming up with an early interception. But in truth Hull has been an important part of this team all season. He is a core special teams player. He provides depth at inside linebacker. He isn’t flashy, doesn’t talk a whole lot and you’ll never hear him bragging how he led the Big 10 in tackles three seasons ago. But this team needs Mike Hull. “Could use a few more like him,” said special teams coach Darren Rizzi. • Defensive back Walt Aikens:
He exploded into our consciousness over the past two games with some enormous special teams plays: a return of a blocked extra point against Arizona and a blocked punt and touchdown return against the Jets. Suddenly, everyone was asking: Who is Walt Aikens? Truth is, those who follow this team closely have known all season. He is a valuable back-up safety, but it is his work on special teams that sets him apart. No example stands out more than his blocked punt against the Jets. • Defensive back Michael Thomas:
The Dolphins were lobbying for Thomas to receive Pro Bowl consideration as a special teams player. Yes, he’s that good. But he also plays an important role on defense. “Safety, slot, I’ll go wherever they tell me to play,” Thomas said. “You ask and I’ll do it. That’s what I’m all about.” On a game-to- game basis, there is no better special teams player on this team. He is out there every play, the captain of special teams, a real example of the depth and diversity that has helped carry this team to its first winning record since 2008. • Tight end MarQueis Gray:
He didn’t figure into the tight end mix when the season began but then Jordan Cameron
goes down with a season-ending concussion and when Dion Sims
also missed time with a concussion, it was Gray who received many of the snaps. Now with Sims back, he provides depth and productivity in the two tight end alignments. He is averaging 11.8 yards on 13 catches and has a 53-yard catch against Pittsburgh on his 2016 resume. Undrafted out of the University of Minnesota. Bounced around with four different teams before joining the Dolphins last March. Gray’s has found a nice niche with this team, an important niche.
Those are just five examples. There are others.
When’s the last time you’ve seen John Denney
botch a snap?
Wasn’t that Kenyan Drake
returning a kickoff for a touchdown against the Jets?
Didn’t Leonte Carroo
come in for an injured DeVante Parker
and score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Have you noticed Spencer Paysinger
and Neville Hewitt
on special teams?
Or the depth Jason Jones
and Earl Mitchell
provides on the defensive line?
Start a list. Check it twice. You’ll begin to understand how the success of this team has so much to do with quality depth, a strong nucleus and that “next man up” way of thinking that Adam Gase has emphasized all season.
There is no disputing the importance of the marquee players. But when you break down a 9-5 record, when you carefully evaluate how the Dolphins have gotten here, you see all sorts of storylines from all different directions. Sometimes, though, it is the least known players who can make the biggest difference.
# # #
