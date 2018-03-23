Andy Cohen: Huizenga Was A class Act In So Many Ways

I'm not sure there has ever been or will ever be a more important person to the overall South Florida sports scene than Wayne Huizenga.



Owned the Dolphins. Started the Marlins and Panthers. Had so much to do with giving this area a big-time sports flavor. But this isn't about what Huizenga did as much as how he did it. With kindness. With generosity. With class. With a rare ability to make even the most casual acquaintances feel special.



The Dolphins didn't merely lose an owner when Huizenga sadly passed away at the age of 80. They lost a wonderful human being, a man who built his fortune from the ground up, a person of the highest character and someone who, as hard as it is to fathom, may have actually given more than he received.



Indeed, H. Wayne Huizenga was as unique as he was special, starting his Waste Management empire with a single garbage truck in 1968, building the nation's top movie rental company - Blockbuster Video - when so many questioned its viability and then helping create a brand in AutoNation that is now among the leaders in its industry.



But until he purchased a small portion of the Dolphins in 1990 and then became the majority owner three years later, a role he maintained until 2009, all I knew about Huizenga was what I read. It wasn't until I was blessed with a front row seat, until I got to meet and know this man during his years with the Dolphins that I could truly appreciate what he was about.



The Dolphins never won a Super Bowl under Huizenga's leadership. But that doesn't mean he wasn't a champion because he was in so many different ways. Similar to Steve Ross today, Huizenga would do anything for this franchise. There was no limit to his commitment, no player he wouldn't sign or coach he wouldn't pursue if it meant benefitting this franchise. Ask those who knew him best. They'll all tell you the same thing.



I remember interviewing him one day during a Dolphins practice. He hadn't owned the team for long. He was still learning, still evaluating, still getting a feel for what this football business was all about. He looked at me with those steely blue eyes and said, without hesitation, "For me, this is about giving back. I love the Dolphins. I love this area. I am a lucky person to be in this position."



No, Wayne, we were the lucky ones. We were the ones who benefitted from your kindness, determination and your commitment. That he helped bring the Panthers and Marlins to South Florida - taking a risk for the betterment of South Florida sports - will always remain two his most impressive accomplishments.



But the Dolphins were always his unyielding passion and that's something he truthfully never attempted to hide. This was his team, his beloved Dolphins. We're all very fortunate that he left such a powerful and inspiring mark on this community.



We'll miss you, Wayne. You were truly one of a kind.