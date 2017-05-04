Cohen: Thoughts As Rookie Camp Begins

(Andy Cohen In the Morning – AC in the AM – will appear on Dolphins.com during the offseason as events warrant. You can also follow AC in the AM by twitter at @acohenfins)
The rookies are in the house, taking part in a three-day introductory camp that, for the second year in a row, does not include any practice time. That’s the way Adam Gase likes it. Get to know the players. Have them get to know you and your staff. No pressure. No workouts. Simply an overview of what their new world is all about.
“Just about learning the way we do things,” Gase explained. “They need to understand that this is a one-day-at-a-time process.”
In general, Gase admitted that the feel around the building is different in his second season. Everyone knows the routine, understands the priorities and embraces the expectations. It’s so different now than when Gase first began this challenge more than a year ago.
“The guys are wired into what we want to do,” he said. “That will allow us to play faster and make less mistakes.”
But this weekend is about the rookies and one by one they were introduced to the South Florida media on Friday, all but seventh round pick Isaiah Ford
who we will get to meet on Saturday.
It is impossible to form any conclusions so early in the process, certainly when it comes to how they will fit in on this team and what their contributions might be. Nonetheless, you meet them for the first time, you look into their eyes and you hear their words and the picture starts coming into focus.
So with that in mind, some first impressions are in order of the six draft choices we met on Friday: • First-round pick DE Charles Harris:
He gets it about Cam Wake. He understands as a young pass rusher there can be no better mentor than someone like Wake. I was concerned it might take some time to truly grasp this, but I’m not concerned any longer. “I’ll be the little brother he can’t get away from,” Harris said. I asked Harris about his explosive first step rushing the passer. “I haven’t seen many faster,” he says. Can’t wait to see it first hand. • Second round pick LB Raekwon McMillan:
I want to meet his brother who told Raekwon the day the draft started that he would be the 54th pick of the Dolphins which is exactly when he was selected. That’s downright eerie. But McMillan didn’t want to hear any of that, admitting he got “madder and madder” as other linebackers were selected. “In my mind,” he said, “I was the best linebacker in the nation coming out of college.” Need to know more? • Third round pick CB Cordrea Tankersley:
All you have to do is ask him about winning the national championship at Clemson last season for that smile to hit full bore. “People ask me to see the ring all the time,” he says. But that, he knows, won’t get him very far on this level. He describes himself as “a hard-nosed corner” but quickly adds there is plenty to learn, especially when it comes to technique. It’s rarely an easy transition for a rookie corner. • Fifth-round pick guard Issac Asiata:
He is filled with passion and perspective. “I came here for my 30 visit and I fell in love with this place,” he said. He thinks about his journey, about the time he spent on a Mormon mission, about how he once was “a punk kid who thought I had everything figured out when I was 19” and now is a far more mature 24-year-old who embraces this challenge. You want maturity? Listen to this: “This is all for my wife and someday my kids and grandkids and the legacy I leave behind,” he said. • Fifth-round pick DT Davon Godchaux:
How special did he feel hearing from Ndamukong Suh
and Ryan Tannehill
the day he was drafted? “They are leaders,” Godchaux said. “Still….it was cool.” Got plenty of big time experience at LSU. Says he’s ready to make an impact on this level. “I feel like a run-stopper and a pass rusher, I can do both,” he said. That bar is raised awfully high with Suh around. • Sixth-round pick DT Vincent Taylor:
It’s all about the hands. One of his college coaches said he had the strongest hands he had ever seen. “Measured at size 10 ½ at the Combine,” he said. Jackson even held up one hand as proof. The best proof, though, are those five blocked kicks in college. “That’s what I do,” he said with a smile. When he was 10 years old, he lost just about everything in Hurricane Katrina. “Makes me feel blessed to be here today,” he said.