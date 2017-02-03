Cohen: A Special Moment For Jason Taylor

# # #
One of the greatest careers in Dolphins history has been justly rewarded.
Jason Taylor is in the Hall of Fame.
What an accomplishment! A first-time nominee! Dolphins’ fans everywhere have to be awfully proud right now.
The announcement came Saturday night in Houston, the Hall of Fame selection committee so impressed with Taylor’s 15-season resume – 13 with the Dolphins – that they must have figured why wait on the inevitable. He was going to get in sooner or later. Sooner clearly won out.
I remember when Taylor first joined the Dolphins, a third-round pick out of Akron in 1997, so thin that you had wonder whether he had the physical tools to make it. What we couldn’t measure back then was his heart, his desire and his competitive nature. All three, as it turned out, were off the charts. All three have plenty to do with where he is today.
There is no doubt that Taylor is deserving of this honor. But it is more than the statistics that tell the story, more than the 139½ sacks, more than nine touchdowns and more than the 48 forced fumbles. It is the difference he made on so many Sundays. It is the way he played the game, the leadership, the tenacity, the ability to come up with the biggest of plays at the most opportune moments.
That’s what really set Jason Taylor apart and that’s why he will be in Canton Ohio later this summer to receive the ultimate honor. He’ll be the 10th Dolphin inducted into the Hall of Fame, counting only those who spent the majority of their careers here.
He joins linebacker Nick Buoniconti as only the second Dolphins defender to reach this plateau. And, as good as Buoniconti was, you can easily make the argument that Taylor was the most impactful defensive player in the 51-year history of this franchise.
Think about it. Who was better? Who produced more? Who was as versatile? You watched him play, it was almost as if he was playing at a different speed. The quick burst off the line of scrimmage. The way he hunted down quarterbacks. The way he anticipated so much that was going on around him. You don’t intercept eight passes from a position on the defensive line unless you are truly a unique player.
I am happy for Jason for so many reasons. For the player he was. For the person he is. For the long-hours he has devoted in his post-football career to the children of South Florida. He truthfully is the entire package and while I know his football exploits is the primary reason he is in the Hall of Fame, how could you not appreciate everything else that makes Jason Taylor who he is?
I wasn’t sure if he’d get in this soon. I wasn’t sure that what we knew in South Florida was just as apparent to those who followed his career from a far. Getting into the Hall is an enormous accomplishment by itself. Doing it as a first-year selection makes it that much more special.
But Taylor beat the odds, just as that skinny kid out of Akron did two decades ago.
Who could have imagined back then that his career would someday lead him to Canton? It is indeed a remarkable story about what is unquestionably a remarkable football player.