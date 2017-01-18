Cohen: The Passing of A South Florida Legend

# # #
First, a personal story. I was 18 years old, a dreaming journalist at the University of Florida and sitting in the press box at Florida Field, covering my first Gators’ home game. A friend of mine in the journalism school arranged for me to write a short locker room story for the Miami Herald. It was clearly a tryout.
Thirty minutes before kickoff I felt a hand on my shoulder: “Are you Andy Cohen,” the middle-aged man in the glasses asks. “I’m Edwin Pope of the Miami Herald. I heard you are working for us today. Let me know if you need anything.”
I was stunned. This was the man who I had read just about every morning of my childhood, a man who always put things in perspective, a man who helped bring the greatest coach of all time to South Florida. That moment began a friendship that lasted for more than 40 years.
The next time I saw Edwin Pope, about a year later, he remembered my name. I can’t tell you how special that made me felt. That special feeling never left me. Edwin Pope was as normal and kind as he was gifted and special.
We mourn the loss today of a South Florida sports icon. He was 88 years old. Never threw a pass. Never scored a touchdown. Didn’t matter. He left his imprint and his remarkable flair for easy-reading words on the lives of so many. He was more than the columnist for the local paper. He was its voice – Our Voice – and he gave us our daily fix of South Florida sports news like few could.
He was in his late 20’s when he started working for the Miami Herald. Was named sports editor and sports columnist in 1967 and stayed right there, on the front page of the sports section, usually on the left hand column, until he retired in 2003. That’s what you call a winning streak.
Pope’s impact on the Dolphins has been well documented over the years. Back in early 1970 Pope was asked by then owner Joe Robbie who he should hire to replace George Wilson as head coach.
The name he gave him was Don Shula. How’s that for journalistic impact? As the story goes, Robbie then asked Herald sports columnist Bill Braucher to contact Shula since both attended John Carroll University and knew one another. That began a series of events that eventually led to Shula’s hiring. May have been the biggest assist in the history of South Florida sports. Little wonder the Dolphins’ press box is now named after Edwin Pope.
Shula and Pope became close friends, Shula telling me one day early in my career: “That’s the type of writer you want to become.”
As usual Shula was right on. But in this case, there was only one Edwin Pope. The way he could spin his South Georgia humor. The way he could tell a story, turn a phrase, capture us with his first paragraph and not let us go until the final word of the final sentence.
He loved covering the Dolphins. Used to tell me about South Florida sports: “There are the Dolphins and then there is everything else.”
Pope took us through the longest game in NFL history on that Christmas Night in 1971. He brought perspective to back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He helped us through the tough times, often finding humor or irony in the most gut wrenching of moments. Nobody could break down a victory quite like he could, nobody could explain away a loss. We were frustrated? So was he. We were ecstatic? He made us feel even better.
Edwin Pope: A great man. A great writer. So important to the history of the Miami Dolphins. So crucial to the evolution of sports in South Florida. I’ll never forget that day in the Florida Field press box and I’ll always wonder how many lives he touched the way he touched mine.