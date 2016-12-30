Congemi's 5 Keys To The Patriots Game

Quarterback Tom Brady has been on fire the entire season (10-1 in his 11 starts) throwing 25 touchdowns to only two interceptions. He’s achieved these lofty numbers using multiple receivers, tight ends and running backs and really doesn’t have dominate player at any skill position. The Patriots offense rank in the top five in points, total yards, passing yards and third down conversions. The only way to slow down this offense is to affect the timing in the pocket and make Brady feel uncomfortable. We’ve all seen what Cam Wake has done to disrupt Brady’s passing game in the past and he’ll need some help on Sunday to do it again. Players likeandmust defeat one-on-one blocks and squeeze the pocket on the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Sometimes just getting their hands in the passing lanes will disrupt Brady and get the Patriots offense behind schedule.The mindset is very simple for the Dolphins this week. Stay focused on doing your assignment and losing is not an option. That’s the way it’s been for the past three weeks since the loss in Baltimore and this team shouldn’t stray away from that feeling. Stay in that mindset of desperation and battling on every snap is how this staff has coached and how this team has responded. Yes, we are in the playoffs, but to stay there for an extended amount of time, the Dolphins cannot let up in week 17.It’s all about execution and how well you can sustain your game for 60 minutes. I realize that New England has won six straight games and is sitting at 13-2, but I still feel it’s all about how the Dolphins play on Sunday that will decide the outcome of the game. That has everything to do with Miami executing at a higher level and not worrying about the opponent they’re facing. Finishing blocks in the running game and making sound decisions in the passing game are two areas on offense that the Dolphins must have the upper hand in.The New England Patriots are looking for their first win in South Florida in three years and home field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win on Sunday. One of the ways that the Dolphins could make it difficult for the Patriots to achieve this is to control the game early and give the home crowd something to get excited about. The Dolphins are 6-1 at Hard Rock Stadium and the crowd noise and excitement level generated by Dolphins fans has been incredible. The Dolphins have found some interesting ways to win this season and I’m sure that Sunday’s game will be no exception, and hopefully in the last home game of the season, the fans will make it a true home field advantage.The Dolphins defense, especially the linebacking unit, must cover well in space against a verity of players that the Patriots can send in their direction. Without Rob Gronkowski, New England has depended on tight end Martellus Bennett, who has 52 receptions for more than 600 yards and six scores. Bennett is an option all over the field, but could do the most damage inside the red zone. Also, the combination of James White and Dion Lewis out of the backfield will but pressure on tackling these two elusive backs in space. On the other side of the ball, Miami’s offensive line must keep the pressure at a minimum on quarterback. This group has only allowed one sack in the past two weeks, and the balance between run and pass has really helped keep the opposing defenses guessing.