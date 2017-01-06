Congemi's 5 Keys To The Steelers Game

This will go a long way in deciding which team will win on Sunday. Offensive line play will be critical, both in run blocking and in pass protection. Miami’sand Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell have had outstanding seasons. They can dominate games on the ground, especially if the weather becomes an issue. Ajayi must consistently get positive yardage and stay away from third and long. That is Miami’s best chance of having offensive success. Jay-Train’s breakout game against the Steelers (204 yards rushing in the first meeting) was a dominating performance. He made multiple defenders miss in the open field and gained plenty of yards after first contact. He’ll need to move the chains again if the Dolphins want to control the game and the clock at Heinz Field. Bell can make defenders miss as well, but also can hurt you catching the ball out of the backfield. He rushed for over 1,200 yards but also accounted for over 600 yards receiving playing in only twelve games. That combination is what makes Pittsburgh’s offense so versatile and some of Bell’s yardage in the passing game are like long handoffs for the Steelers offense and screen game.Roethlisberger loves to use his tight ends and slot receivers to complement the running game and the Dolphins defense must do a better job in coverage over the middle of the field. Antonio Brown is one of the most explosive players in the NFL and the Steelers like to move him around by formation to get the most favorable match-up possible. They will use combination routes to get Brown across the middle of the field and short passes turn into big plays because of the accuracy and timing of Roethlisberger. Also, players like receiver Eli Rogers (594 yards and three touchdowns) and tight end Jesse James pose match-up issues over the middle and down the seams. Miami must clean up the problems from last week against New England. Pittsburgh just might go back and copy some of what the Ravens did to the Dolphins linebackers and safeties a month ago. If the Dolphins can establish some type of pass rush or pressure, that should limit the time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has to find Brown and the other playmakers.The Steelers are known for the long pass play where Roethlisberger either escapes the pass rush or extends a play to find a wide-open receiver down the field for a big play. This type of play is very difficult to defend, especially when Miami’s top two safeties have been lost for the season and the backend of the Dolphins defense might play multiple defenders again this week. Not only will Miami’s defense need to cover well in the secondary, but it will need to tackle well in space. Some of the Steelers’ explosive plays occur when a short pass play turns into a 40-yard gain. Getting multiple defenders around the football will be paramount if the Dolphins have success slowing down the playmakers on the Steelers offense.Starting field position will be crucial for the Dolphins especially early in the game. Miami’s offense has had some slow starts and if the return game and defense can provide good field position in the first half, it could lead to points and playing with the lead. Turnover are always important and in the playoffs the dial gets turned up even more. Miami’s defense went through a terrific stretch where it forced a turnover in seven straight games (this streak was snapped at Buffalo in week 16). During this streak, Miami forced 19 turnovers and will need to be very opportunistic on Sunday verses Pittsburgh.Neither Miami’snor Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger need to play the role of hero on Sunday, but whichever one plays the most efficient will have the edge of continuing to the next round of the playoffs. Moore is making his first start of his career in the playoffs (fourth consecutive start of the year) and had played as well as you could have wished for after’s knee injury. He’s pushed the ball down field when needed and has stabilized the offense in Tannehill’s absence. The one issue he’ll need to clean up on Sunday is playing sixty minutes without a turnover. Moore has had one turnover in very game he has started and that will need to change against the Steelers. I’m sure Head Coach Adam Gase doesn’t want Moore to lose his nerve or aggressiveness playing the position because that’s what makes Moore so valuable to this offense, but he’ll need protect the football both in his decisions and within the pocket. Big Ben has the experience (18th career playoff start) and holds an 11-6 post-season record with two Super Bowl victories, but didn’t play his best football against the Miami defense the last time around. The Dolphins forced Roethlisberger into two interceptions and if Miami can just get one takeaway that flips the field, it might be the difference in the game.