Congemi's 5 Keys To The Steelers Game

2) Control Brown and the Middle of the Field – Roethlisberger loves to use his tight ends and slot receivers to complement the running game and the Dolphins defense must do a better job in coverage over the middle of the field. Antonio Brown is one of the most explosive players in the NFL and the Steelers like to move him around by formation to get the most favorable match-up possible. They will use combination routes to get Brown across the middle of the field and short passes turn into big plays because of the accuracy and timing of Roethlisberger. Also, players like receiver Eli Rogers (594 yards and three touchdowns) and tight end Jesse James pose match-up issues over the middle and down the seams. Miami must clean up the problems from last week against New England. Pittsburgh just might go back and copy some of what the Ravens did to the Dolphins linebackers and safeties a month ago. If the Dolphins can establish some type of pass rush or pressure, that should limit the time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has to find Brown and the other playmakers.
3) Limit Explosive Plays – The Steelers are known for the long pass play where Roethlisberger either escapes the pass rush or extends a play to find a wide-open receiver down the field for a big play. This type of play is very difficult to defend, especially when Miami’s top two safeties have been lost for the season and the backend of the Dolphins defense might play multiple defenders again this week. Not only will Miami’s defense need to cover well in the secondary, but it will need to tackle well in space. Some of the Steelers’ explosive plays occur when a short pass play turns into a 40-yard gain. Getting multiple defenders around the football will be paramount if the Dolphins have success slowing down the playmakers on the Steelers offense.
4) Field Position and Turnovers – Starting field position will be crucial for the Dolphins especially early in the game. Miami’s offense has had some slow starts and if the return game and defense can provide good field position in the first half, it could lead to points and playing with the lead. Turnover are always important and in the playoffs the dial gets turned up even more. Miami’s defense went through a terrific stretch where it forced a turnover in seven straight games (this streak was snapped at Buffalo in week 16). During this streak, Miami forced 19 turnovers and will need to be very opportunistic on Sunday verses Pittsburgh.
5) Quarterback Play – Neither Miami’s