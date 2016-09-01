Three Takeaways From The Bills Game

Dolphins running backran over and around the Bills’ defense totaling 206 yards, making it the second time this season the second-year back rushed for more than 200 yards against Buffalo. Ajayi was able to gain positive yards after first contact most of the afternoon using his stiff arm to shield defenders and will his way forward towards positive yardage. Jay had multiple runs that were powerful but his best was in overtime when he broke arm tackles at the line of scrimmage and went 57 yards on first down to set up the game-winning field goal. Miami's offensive line did a better job getting a great push at the line of scrimmage and also getting blocks in the second level. In addition, the wide receivers gave effort down field shielding the secondary defenders from the Dolphins’ running attack. Rookieandalso came up with explosive plays that were pivotal in the win. Drake's U-turn touchdown run was all speed and imagination as he changed direction and went 45 yards for the score. On third and four, Williams made a catch and run for 44 yards that led to atouchdown pass to. Williams showed great toughness and concentration as he broke a tackle at the sticks and continued deep into Bills territory.This game had a little of everything and the kicking game played a major role in the outcome. Buffalo placekicker Dan Carpenter missed two crucial field goals, one early and one in overtime from 45 yards out that gave the Dolphins momentum and a chance for victory. Miami's second-year kicker,, also missed an important attempt when he hit the left upright early in the fourth quarter from 46 yards away. Franks redeemed himself when he came through and nailed a 55-yard field goal with six seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 31. He also had the game winner from 27 yards out with under a minute to go in overtime.The Dolphins have won nine out of their last ten games and along the way have found interesting ways to get the job done. The defense wasn't great Saturday, especially defending the run, giving up 272 yards on the ground and 589 total yards. They also gave up three 14-point leads and this side of the ball cannot allow numbers like that in week 17 or if this group gets into the playoffs and expect to win. The offense wasn't spectacular but protected the football aside from the interception before halftime and only committed two penalties for 15 yards. The most important takeaway is this team believes that no matter if the play perfect or somewhere in the middle, they create ways to stay close and capitalize when the opportunity presents itself.