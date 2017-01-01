Three Takeaways From The Patriots Game

1) Brady was Surgical - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played with precision from start to finish and there wasn't much the Dolphins defense could do to slow him down. It seemed like the plan was to get everyone involved in the offense early and the New England quick passing game didn't allow the front seven for Miami to create havoc in the pocket. In the opening drive, Brady converted three times on third down and took over seven minutes off of the clock taking a 7-0 lead. After ainterception, it only took the Pats five plays to go 45 yards when Brady hit Michael Floyd for another score to take a 14-0 lead. His three touchdown passes against Miami just padded an already impressive 28 to 2 touchdown to interception ratio and could lead to an MVP season.2) No Explosive Plays - The Miami offense just couldn't move the football consistently enough against a very physical Patriots defense. Other than the Matt Moore to25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, the chunk yardage plays were held to a minimum. Running backcouldn't find creases in the Patriots defensive front and was limited to 59 yards rushing with a long of only 11 yards. Other than the 25-yard score, the Dolphins offense only had two plays go for over 15 yards through three quarters of play. That's a very difficult way to sustain consistent executive against a 14-2 team.3) Missed Tackle and Late Turnover Costly - When the Dolphins defense showed a blitz look on 2nd and 14 from the Patriots 16-yard line, it seemed like the correct call to make. The Dolphins had just narrowed their deficit to six points at 20-14 and needed to sustain their momentum. Brady and receiver Julian Edelman both read the blitz and threw a harmless five-yard sight adjustment that should have been at most a seven-yard gain. Three Dolphins whiffed on Edelman and the shifty wide out turned it into a 77-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 27-14. Miami once again had a chance to narrow the score and threaten New England moving inside the red zone early in the 4th quarter. But a Moore completion to running backwas stripped from Williams by Devin McCourty and picked up by linebacker Shea McClellin who returned it 69 yards to set up a touchdown for the game's final score.