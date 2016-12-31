Dolphins Close Regular Season At 10-6

The loss gave the Dolphins a final 10-6 record for the regular season and ensured they would have the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs. Pittsburgh came into the day already assured of having the No. 3 seed.
The Dolphins will play at Heinz Field either next Saturday or Sunday.
Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes for New England, including a 77-yard hook-up with Julian Edelman in the third quarter after the Dolphins had cut a 20-0 deficit to 20-14. The other TD passes went to tight end Martellus Bennett and wide receiver Michael Floyd, and LeGarrette Blount scored on a 1-yard run with 5:33 left in regulation.
The Dolphins had a chance to cut into the Patriots’ 27-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter after getting a first-and-goal at the 6-yard line, but
The Dolphins fell behind 20-0 but built some momentum late in the first half when Landry scored his fourth touchdown of the season.
The score capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive during which Moore was 7-for-7, including an 11-yard completion to Williams on a third-and-4 from the New England 41-yard line.
Landry scored with a great second effort after taking a big hit at the 1-yard line. After his momentum was pushed back a couple of yards, Landry fought his way into the end zone.
New England had a chance to add to its lead on the final play of the first half, but Stephen Gostkowski was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt.
The Dolphins scored again on the first drive of the second half when they marched 75 yards on 12 plays, the last being Moore’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Stills down the middle.
The touchdown came on third down, the Dolphins’ fourth third-down conversion of the drive.
In the end, though, the Dolphins couldn’t quite complete the comeback.