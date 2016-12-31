Dolphins Close Regular Season At 10-6

The Dolphins ended the regular season with a 35-14 loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday, clinching a date with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card playoffs next weekend.The loss gave the Dolphins a final 10-6 record for the regular season and ensured they would have the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs. Pittsburgh came into the day already assured of having the No. 3 seed.The Dolphins will play at Heinz Field either next Saturday or Sunday., making his third start at quarterback in place of injured starter, threw touchdown passes toandto account for the Dolphins scoring.Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes for New England, including a 77-yard hook-up with Julian Edelman in the third quarter after the Dolphins had cut a 20-0 deficit to 20-14. The other TD passes went to tight end Martellus Bennett and wide receiver Michael Floyd, and LeGarrette Blount scored on a 1-yard run with 5:33 left in regulation.The Dolphins had a chance to cut into the Patriots’ 27-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter after getting a first-and-goal at the 6-yard line, butfumbled after making a short reception on second down and linebacker Shea McClellin returned the fumble 69 yards. Blount scored three plays later.The Dolphins fell behind 20-0 but built some momentum late in the first half when Landry scored his fourth touchdown of the season.The score capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive during which Moore was 7-for-7, including an 11-yard completion to Williams on a third-and-4 from the New England 41-yard line.Landry scored with a great second effort after taking a big hit at the 1-yard line. After his momentum was pushed back a couple of yards, Landry fought his way into the end zone.New England had a chance to add to its lead on the final play of the first half, but Stephen Gostkowski was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt.The Dolphins scored again on the first drive of the second half when they marched 75 yards on 12 plays, the last being Moore’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Stills down the middle.The touchdown came on third down, the Dolphins’ fourth third-down conversion of the drive.In the end, though, the Dolphins couldn’t quite complete the comeback.