Dolphins Defeat Chargers 19-17

— In their long-awaited season debut Sunday, the Dolphins pulled off a remarkable fourth-quarter victory.’s fourth field goal of the game, a 54-yarder with 1:05 remaining, gave the Dolphins a 19-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center. Parkey, claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Sept. 3, is now 6-for-6 in his career on field goals of 50 yards or longer.The Dolphins clinched the victory on defense when Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with five seconds left.Parkey’s winning kick capped a 15-yard scoring drive after the Dolphins defense made a stop andhad a 14-yard punt return., who picked up where he left off last season by rushing for over 100 yards, started the drive with a 10-yard run.Parkey earlier kicked field goals of 30, 28 and 35 yards, andthrew a 29-yard touchdown pass toin his first game in a Dolphins uniform.Antonio Gates for the Chargers on a 17-yard touchdown pass, which helped him set an NFL record for tight ends with his 112th career touchdown. Melvin Gordon scored on a 1-yard run and Younghoe Koo kicked a field goal in the first half.Both offenses picked up considerably in the second half, starting with the Dolphins taking the opening drive 75 yards for the Stills touchdown that tied the score 10-10.

The drive began with an 11-yard pass to Landry and ended when Cutler rolled right and threw on the move to Stills, who beat linebacker Jatavis Brown in the end zone.

Los Angeles regained the lead with a 77-yard touchdown drive that included six plays of 10 yards or more and ended with Gates’ record-setting touchdown.The Dolphins answered back with a drive that featured a spectacular 31-yard catch by, who stood behind cornerback Casey Hawyard near the sideline and reached over him to turn an interception into a big gain. The drive stalled after the Dolphins had a first-and-goal from the 6-yard line and they settled for a 28-yard field goal.The Dolphins offense had a successful first drive but couldn’t move on offense much of the rest of the first half.After holding Los Angeles to a three-and-out at the start of the game, the Dolphins marched 70 yards on 13 plays to take a 3-0 lead on Cody Parkey’s 30-yard field goal. The big play on the drive was a 20-yard run that moved the ball to the Chargers 42-yard line.Ajayi rushed for 35 yards on that drive alone and one of his runs also featured a 15-yard horse-collar penalty on defensive end Joey Bosa, the son of 1987 Dolphins first-round pick John Bosa.A 23-yard punt return by Travis Benjamin set up a drive that allowed the Chargers to tie the game with a 41-yard field goal by Koo.

L.A. took the lead on Gordon’s 1-yard touchdown run, which capped a 70-yard drive. The drive featured a 26-yard run by Branden Oliver and a 24-yard pass from Philip Rivers to Keenan Allen that produced a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line.The Chargers missed the chance to add to their lead when Koo missed a 43-yard field goal attempt wide right.Cutler’s first pass attempt for the Dolphins was a 10-yard completion to, whose eight first-half receptions tied for most by a Miami player since 1991. Davone Bess did it against New England in 2009 before Rishard Matthews duplicated the feat against Tampa Bay in 2013.