Dolphins Defeat Chargers 19-17

IT'S GOOD!!!!— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 17, 2017
Parkey nails it from 54 yards out!#MIAvsLAC | 19-17 pic.twitter.com/6bu2P8IEEF
The Dolphins clinched the victory on defense when Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with five seconds left.
Parkey’s winning kick capped a 15-yard scoring drive after the Dolphins defense made a stop and
Parkey earlier kicked field goals of 30, 28 and 35 yards, and
Antonio Gates for the Chargers on a 17-yard touchdown pass, which helped him set an NFL record for tight ends with his 112th career touchdown. Melvin Gordon scored on a 1-yard run and Younghoe Koo kicked a field goal in the first half.
Both offenses picked up considerably in the second half, starting with the Dolphins taking the opening drive 75 yards for the Stills touchdown that tied the score 10-10.
The drive began with an 11-yard pass to Landry and ended when Cutler rolled right and threw on the move to Stills, who beat linebacker Jatavis Brown in the end zone.
Los Angeles regained the lead with a 77-yard touchdown drive that included six plays of 10 yards or more and ended with Gates’ record-setting touchdown.
The Dolphins answered back with a drive that featured a spectacular 31-yard catch by
The Dolphins offense had a successful first drive but couldn’t move on offense much of the rest of the first half.
After holding Los Angeles to a three-and-out at the start of the game, the Dolphins marched 70 yards on 13 plays to take a 3-0 lead on Cody Parkey’s 30-yard field goal. The big play on the drive was a 20-yard run that moved the ball to the Chargers 42-yard line.
Ajayi rushed for 35 yards on that drive alone and one of his runs also featured a 15-yard horse-collar penalty on defensive end Joey Bosa, the son of 1987 Dolphins first-round pick John Bosa.
A 23-yard punt return by Travis Benjamin set up a drive that allowed the Chargers to tie the game with a 41-yard field goal by Koo.
L.A. took the lead on Gordon’s 1-yard touchdown run, which capped a 70-yard drive. The drive featured a 26-yard run by Branden Oliver and a 24-yard pass from Philip Rivers to Keenan Allen that produced a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line.
The Chargers missed the chance to add to their lead when Koo missed a 43-yard field goal attempt wide right.
Cutler’s first pass attempt for the Dolphins was a 10-yard completion to