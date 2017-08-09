Dolphins Defeat Falcons 23-20

David Fales threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, including a stunning 99-yarder to Damore’ea Stringfellow, and the Dolphins rallied for a 23-20 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday.

The Dolphins trailed 20-10 before Fales connected with rookie Francis Owusu on an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-16 after a two-point conversion attempt failed.





After being pinned at their 1-yard line with exactly 9 minutes left, Fales threw down the left sideline and Stringfellow caught the ball at the 32 before outracing defensive back Marcelis Branch to the end zone.





Second-year wide receiver Leonte Carroo had the other Dolphins touchdown, catching a 33-yard pass from quarterback Brandon Doughty in the second quarter.



