Dolphins Defeat Titans 16-10

The Dolphins defense led the way in the long-awaited home opener Sunday.

Safetyrecovered two fumbles, including one for a touchdown, and the defense recorded six sacks in a 16-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium.

scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter when he caught a 6-yard pass fromon third-and-goal.The six sacks, including two by, came against backup quarterback Matt Cassel, who started for Tennessee in place of the injured Marcus Mariota. Rookie first-round pickhad his first NFL sack and it was a big one — it came on third down in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins then all but clinched the victory whengained a first down with an 8-yard run on third-and-7.Jones andshared a QB sack that almost produced a safety in the third quarter, andhad the other.

Jones’ touchdown was the fourth of his career, but the first on a fumble return. The other three were on interception returns, including one against Tennessee in 2015.It was the team’s first fumble return for a touchdown since 2014 when Cortland Finnegan scored in London against the Oakland Raiders.

The Dolphins took the lead in the first quarter on Parkey’s 41-yard field goal, which came after Jones recovered a DeMarco Murray fumble forced by rookie defensive tackleJones’ touchdown made it 10-0 before Tennessee cut the Dolphins with a field goal after the Titans recovered a Jay Ajayi fumble.Tennessee tied the game in the third quarter with a 69-yard touchdown drive capped by an 11-yard pass from Cassel to tight end Phillip Supernaw. The play came after Supernaw had been flagged for two false starts to move the ball from the Miami 1-yard line to the 11.Linebackermade his Dolphins debut after missing the first three games because of a hamstring injury.