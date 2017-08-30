  • Home>
Dolphins Defeat Vikings 30-9

Posted 1 hour ago

Alain Poupart Lead Writer Dolphins.com

The preseason finale provides an opportunity for young players to showcase their ability, and wide receiver Jakeem Grant and quarterback David Fales did just that Thursday night.

Grant had four catches for 141 yards and a touchdown, and Fales threw for three scores when the Dolphins beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-9 at U.S. Bank Stadium to end the preseason with a 2-2 record.

One week after catching a 69-yard touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles, Grant was on the receiving end of a 65-yard touchdown pass from Fales in the second quarter.

Fales added touchdown passes of 6 yards to tight end MarQueis Gray in the final minute of the second quarter and 19 yards to Mitch Mathews in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins also got a touchdown run from Kenyan Drake to open the scoring and a safety by rookie Praise Martin-Ogwike when he sacked quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the end zone on the next offensive play after Gray’s touchdown.

The Vikings got an 8-yard touchdown on a pass from Heinicke to Cayleb Jones, the son of former Dolphins linebacker Robert Jones, and a 24-yard field goal by Kai Forbath after the Miami defense kept them out of the end zone despite a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

The Dolphins defense had another stand in the fourth quarter, stopping Minnesota on a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 4-yard line when linebacker Trevor Reilly sacked backup quarterback Mitch Leidner after he rolled out of the pocket.

Along with Reilly and Martin-Oguike, the Dolphins also got sacks from Lawrence Okoye, Jordan Lucas and Julius Warmsley.

As is the norm for a final preseason game, the Dolphins and Vikings rested most of their projected starters

The Dolphins projected starters or those competing for a starting job who played against Minnesota were offensive linemen Jesse Davis and Anthony Steen, defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Davon Godchaux, safety Nate Allen, and safety T.J. McDonald, who will have to sit out the first eight games of the regular season because of a league suspension.

Fales split quarterbacking duties with Brandon Doughty, whose 28-yard completion to Grant on a third-and-10 was the biggest play on the opening drive, which ended with Drake’s touchdown run. Later on that drive, Grant was the intended receiver on a fourth-and-2 from the Minnesota 20-yard line that was converted because of a defensive pass interference penalty.

In the second quarter, Grant was the intended receiver in the end zone on a third-down pass that fell incomplete, but cornerback Mackensie Alexander was called for taunting Grant after the play. On the next play, Fales connected with Gray to increase the Dolphins lead to 21-6.

Grant had a 39-yard reception earlier on that drive.

